“Aprilia and Ducati circuits” - Davide Tardozzi predicts fluctuating MotoGP balance

Davide Tardozzi believes circuit characteristics will continue shifting the competitive balance between Ducati and Aprilia in their MotoGP title battle.

Davide Tardozzi expects back-and-forth battle between Aprilia and Ducati to continue.
Davide Tardozzi expects back-and-forth battle between Aprilia and Ducati to continue.
© Gold and Goose

Davide Tardozzi expects the back-and-forth battle between Aprilia and Ducati to continue for the remainder of the season, depending on the characteristics of each circuit.

After being outscored by Aprilia in each of the opening three rounds, Ducati fought back with a Marc Marquez-Alex Marquez double in Jerez.

Since then, the constructors’ points at each event have gone in favour of Aprilia at Le Mans, Ducati at Catalunya, Aprilia at Mugello, Ducati at Balaton and Brno, Aprilia at Assen, Ducati at Sachsenring and then Aprilia at Silverstone.

“It will be like this: It will be Aprilia and Ducati circuits towards the end of the season,” Tardozzi told MotoGP pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard just before the Silverstone race.

MotoGP riders standings, top 8: Points per race after Silverstone.
MotoGP riders standings, top 8: Points per race after Silverstone.
© Peter McLaren

The riders’ championship has been even more volatile, with all four Aprilia riders suffering at least one grand prix DNF in the past five rounds.

Marc Marquez, Ducati’s reigning world champion, capitalised to slash a 102-point deficit down to just 18 points after the Sachsenring.

However, the Silverstone Sprint was a bitter surprise, with the Spaniard fading to ninth after an extreme tyre drop.

“We did not expect the huge problem [in the Sprint]. We thought that maybe we can fight for fourth, fifth, sixth place. Not ninth,” Tardozzi said.

“We have to face this problem and work on it because it's not possible that that's happening again.”

Davide Tardozzi, Marc Marquez.
Davide Tardozzi, Marc Marquez.
© Gold and Goose

Although a repeat was avoided in the grand prix, Marquez could only manage seventh place, as the third-best Ducati rider, scoring just ten out of a possible 37 Silverstone points.

That also saw Marquez slip 40-points behind Aprilia title leader Jorge Martin.

“To try to win the championship it’s not necessary to win all the races,” Tardozzi said earlier in the weekend.

“It’s necessary to collect the most points possible when you are not the fastest, and attack when you are the fastest.”

Next weekend’s Aragon round should be very much the latter, with Marquez and Ducati winning the last four races at the Spanish track.

However, the following Misano round - a home event for both Ducati and Aprilia - saw Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi share race wins last season.

Misano will be followed by the hard-to-predict flyaway rounds in Japan, Indonesia, Australia and Malaysia.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Ducati Lenovo Team
Ducati
Aprilia Racing
Aprilia
MotoGP
“Aprilia and Ducati circuits” - Davide Tardozzi predicts changing MotoGP balance
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Scott Redding reveals why Marc Marquez received more MotoGP backing
Marc Marquez, 2026 British MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“I can do something more” - Pedro Acosta on KTM to Ducati MotoGP move
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Without trying to win every time” - Aprilia explains Marco Bezzecchi’s new MotoGP approach
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Ducati MotoGP nearly back to full strength as injured rider gets back on a bike
Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“No pressure” - Pedro Acosta’s approach for new Ducati MotoGP chapter with Marc Marquez
Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez.
MotoGP News
Dall’Igna excited by ‘blank sheet’ opportunity for Ducati’s 2027 MotoGP bike
Gigi Dall’Igna.

Latest News

MotoGP News
“Aprilia and Ducati circuits” - Davide Tardozzi predicts fluctuating MotoGP balance
34m ago
Jorge Martin, Pecco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Assen 2026.
MotoGP News
Cal Crutchlow remains on standby for Aragon MotoGP
1h ago
Cal Crutchlow.
MotoGP News
“I hope I improve more”: Toprak Razgatlioglu working on “big” 2027 MotoGP ambition
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“Only one goal” - Honda, Fabio Quartararo share “clear” MotoGP target
3h ago
Fabio Quartararo passes the Honda of Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Jack Miller “very proud of my achievements” as end of MotoGP career nears
3h ago
Jack Miller, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
“Born with Pirelli tyres” - Marc Marquez backs Moto2 riders for MotoGP 2027
4h ago
Marc Marquez.
MotoGP News
“That accident was the turning point” - How Simon Crafar found his way back to MotoGP
21h ago
Simon Crafar, 2024.
MotoGP News
Moto2’s “black sheep” celebrates Silverstone podium, predicts single-bike future
22h ago
Giovanni Cuzari and Forward Racing celebrate Alex Escrig's third place at Silverstone. (Forward).
MotoGP News
Jack Miller: Toprak Razgatlioglu ‘unfortunate’ in timing of rookie MotoGP season
22h ago
Jack Miller, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pre-race ceremony. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“Impossible to copy” - Dall’Igna on Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia MotoGP data
23h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, MotoGP 2026.