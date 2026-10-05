Bagnaia picks Marc Marquez, Martin strongholds in “fantastic” MotoGP title fight

Double MotoGP champion Pecco Bagnaia expects this year’s “fantastic” title fight between Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez to swing back and forth over the remaining rounds.

Aprilia’s Martin left Japan with a slender two-point advantage over Bagnaia’s factory Ducati team-mate and reigning champion Marquez.

In other words, it's now effectively a six-round title showdown.

However, Bagnaia expects most of the remaining venues to favour one rider or the other, starting with Mandalika this weekend.

MotoGP title chase after Japanese GP: Points per race (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren

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“I think it's fantastic,” Bagnaia said of the title fight after Japan.

“In Indonesia, for Ducati, it will be very difficult. But then we go to Australia, where Marc is super strong.

"So it will be tight until Valencia.

“Because in Malaysia, it's better for one [of them], and that is Jorge. But then Valencia is better for Marc.

“So it's a nice fight between them, and I hope to see the best win.”

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Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, 2026 Japanese MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Bagnaia’s assessment would leave Qatar and Portimao as the two more neutral venues.

Martin lost the 2023 title to Bagnaia while racing for Pramac Ducati before becoming MotoGP world champion with the team in 2024.

Marquez then took his long-awaited seventh premier-class crown by dominating during his debut season at Ducati Lenovo.

Bagnaia, currently struggling in his final Ducati season, will replace Martin at the factory Aprilia team for 2027, alongside good friend Marco Bezzecchi.

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Bezzecchi has won more races than Martin, but all his victories came in the first part of this season.

Bez heads to Indonesia 49 points behind in the standings but took pole position and won the Sprint year, before colliding with Marquez in the Grand Prix.