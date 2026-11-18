Yamaha has confirmed that Toprak Razgatlioglu will miss this month’s MotoGP test in Valencia.

Razgatlioglu has not raced in MotoGP since he crashed in practice at the Indonesian Grand Prix in October. He dislocated his shoulder in that crash, and underwent surgery as part of his recovery.

Yamaha has now confirmed that Razgatlioglu will miss both the final two races of the season and the post-season test at Valencia’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

“The latest CT check-up confirmed his [Razgatlioglu] shoulder is healing ahead of schedule,” reads a statement from Yamaha published to its X page.

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“However, Toprak will miss the next 2 GPs + the Valencia Test as he focuses on his recovery.”

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The Valencia test is scheduled for 1 December, two days after the final race of the season at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

It will be a vital test for all five MotoGP manufacturers as it will be their last chance to test the 850cc bikes, that will debut in competition next season, for two months before 2027’s preseason starts in Sepang in late January.

It will also be a vital test for the riders, who won’t get a chance to sample the new 850cc bikes and the new Pirelli tyres until early February for the non-rookies.

Many of these riders have not yet tested the 850cc bikes at all because they are changing brands. This, of course, does not apply to Razgatlioglu, who is the only 2026 Yamaha rider who is staying with the brand in 2027, but missing the one-day Valencia test is nonetheless a setback for the Turkish rider ahead of a season in which he is expected to be able to take advantage of his Pirelli experience from WorldSBK in which he became world champion three times.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Yamaha should have three riders on its 850cc bike at the Valencia test, with new Jorge Martin, Ai Ogura, and Izan Guevara all due to take part in the one-day test. Test rider Augusto Fernandez has replaced Razgatlioglu at Pramac since he's been injured and the Spaniard would also be a valuable addition to Yamaha's Valencia test line-up given his experience already with the 850cc bike.