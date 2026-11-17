Triumph's unveiling of its new Street Triple strongly suggests that next year's Moto2 engines will increase in capacity from 765 to 798cc.

Earlier this year, Triumph, which has supplied the intermediate-class engines since 2019, announced it would boost power and torque with a revised Moto2 engine next season.

Triumph added that the new race engine would offer around a 6% increase in peak power due to an 'undisclosed' change in capacity.

That now looks likely to be 798cc, as featured in the new Street Triple 798 RS, which is powered by 'a brand new Moto2-derived triple’.

The 2027 Triumph Street Triple 798 RS

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'The next generation of Moto2'

Triumph confirms that the new 798cc engine has been developed ‘to power the next generation of Moto2’, delivering ‘135PS and a 10% increase in torque throughout the rev range' in standard road-legal specification.

The design changes include revised internals, a new intake system and a redesigned exhaust.

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Triumph took over as Moto2's exclusive engine supplier from Honda in 2019, with its current contract running until 2029.

Previous upgrades to the current 765cc powerplants have included extra rpm and a racing gearbox for 2025.

In an attempt to control top speeds, MotoGP's engine capacity will be reduced from 1000cc to 850cc in 2027.

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Both championships will use Pirelli tyres next season.