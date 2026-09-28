Manuel Gonzalez drops “best place” 2027 hint after missing MotoGP

Manuel Gonzalez has hinted that he could become only the third Moto2 champion in history to try to defend a title.

Gonzalez heads into the final seven rounds with a 35.5-point advantage over nearest rival Izan Guevara.

But unlike Guevara, David Alonso, Intact GP team-mate Senna Agius and Dani Holgado, Gonzalez has missed out on a 2027 MotoGP seat.

That left WorldSBK as Gonzalez’s main alternative, with Intact GP team manager Jürgen Lingg admitting last month:

Gonzalez celebrates with Intact GP. © Gold and Goose

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“If Senna moves [to MotoGP], maybe Manu can go to Superbike. If not, we are very happy to continue with him.

"I think he needs a really good Superbike seat. Otherwise, he will continue with us.”

"Best place"

Gonzalez’s recent comments suggest he has indeed decided to stay in Moto2 where, if he wins this year’s title, he would join only Tito Rabat and Johann Zarco in returning to defend his crown.

“Well, what I evaluate the most, is that I am in the best place that I can be now,” Gonzalez said.

“I'm super happy to be in this team, nothing can be better in my environment.

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Manuel Gonzalez. © Gold and Goose

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“We are happy, I'm enjoying riding, I'm winning races, so why search for something new?

“Of course, I know that I'm ready for MotoGP, and I want to show there that I can also be a top guy there.

“It's like maybe when you are searching so hard for something and you don't get it, just try to be enjoy the moment, enjoy the present, and it will arrive sooner or later if you are giving your maximum.”

After winning the 2014 Moto2 title, Rabat finished third the following season. Meanwhile, Zarco successfully defended his title in 2016 to become Moto2's only double champion to date.

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Both Rabat and Zarco eventually got their MotoGP chance. Rabat spent five years in the premier-class on Honda and Ducati machinery. Zarco is currently in his ninth premier-class season, and is a race winner for Ducati and Honda.