KTM downplays 'unfair' Nicolo Bulega Ducati 850cc test advantage

Even before Pedro Acosta handed KTM a dream home MotoGP victory at the Red Bull Ring, the factory had decided to let its Ducati-bound star test the new 850cc machine again.

Acosta was given more mileage on KTM’s 2027 prototype and Pirelli tyres during the post-race test, despite moving to the factory Ducati team next season.

While Honda also allowed departing riders Joan Mir and Luca Marini to ride its 850cc machine at Brno in June, KTM was the only manufacturer to put a future rival on its prototype at the Red Bull Ring.

“We spoke last week, and we decided to let Pedro ride the bike,” KTM motorsport director Pit Beirer explained during the Austrian weekend.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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The aim was clear: “To get for us the benchmark from the best rider we have at the moment in the group, to take [the 850] over from Pol, who actually had a great [previous] test in Mugello.”

Unofficial reports from the behind-closed-doors test put Acosta as a joint second-fastest at the test, behind Honda’s Diogo Moreira.

Meanwhile, KTM’s future factory riders Alex Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio are among nine members of the 2027 grid who must wait until Valencia for their first MotoGP laps on Pirelli tyres.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“It's a transition [stage] now, and that will happen,” Beirer said of the current difference in Pirelli mileage among the 2027 grid. “You cannot make it easily fair, because of course, if riders change team, not everybody will get the chance.”

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Bulega 850cc advantage "very short period"

At the opposite end of the scale is future VR46 Ducati rider Nicolo Bulega, who combines Pirelli experience from WorldSBK with significant 850cc mileage as a Ducati test rider.

“Looks like Ducati, with Bulega, for sure has a really nice package together there - the rider brings experience from the tyre, and he's working on that bike,” Beirer admitted.

KTM test rider Espargaro even used the word "unfair" to describe the advantage Bulega could hold at the start of next season, particularly at circuits where he has already tested.

But Beirer expects the established MotoGP riders to quickly close the gap once official 2027 testing begins.

Pedro Acosta, Pit Beirer, Red Bull KTM. © Gold and Goose

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“It's a very short period, I think, where this advantage will remain [for Bulega],” he said.

“Once this [850] machinery starts to work in this paddock, and the manufacturers are working with all their riders and their test team on the new bike, you will see everybody will just progress [rapidly].

“So, yeah, if you have now a rider already full-on, on the tyres, everything, it's okay.

"But for example, we also with Pol and Dani [Pedrosa], have amazing test riders, preparing that bike very, very well for the other boys.”

Commenting on the significance of his 850 tests, Bulega is quoted by Sky Italia as saying:

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"We didn't do anything against the rules. When you're a test rider, it's not like you're testing the things you want. The bike is made for the factory team riders, it's not true that it's made for me."

Beirer also ruled out relaxing the Sepang Shakedown regulations, which will restrict participation to rookies, including Bulega, and test riders.

“The rules will not be changed on the Shakedown test, there will be no allowance for the other guys.”

However, established MotoGP riders will be able to gain some Pirelli experience away from grand prix machinery.

“They're going to get some of the tyres on their production bikes for training, so we also try to prepare them. And then we will see.

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“But it's definitely a big question mark how everybody will [start next season].”

The next official 850cc/Pirelli test will take place after the Valencia finale, when the full 2027 MotoGP grid is due on track together for the first time.