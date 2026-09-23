Why Nicolo Bulega could “smash everyone” at 2027 MotoGP opener

Pol Espargaro says Nicolo Bulega’s Ducati testing and Pirelli knowledge create an “absolutely crazy” advantage before his MotoGP debut season.

Espargaro: Bulega’s MotoGP testing advantage “absolutely crazy”
Espargaro: Bulega’s MotoGP testing advantage “absolutely crazy”
© Gold and Goose

Nicolo Bulega’s Pirelli WorldSBK experience, extensive Ducati 850cc testing and raw speed could allow him to “smash everyone” at the start of the 2027 MotoGP season.

That's the view of KTM test rider Pol Espargaro, who has witnessed Bulega’s pace-setting performances first-hand during private 850cc/Pirelli tests.

Espargaro, who spent four rounds deputising for the injured Maverick Vinales at Tech3, previously warned that the Moto2 riders moving into MotoGP next season will have an advantage through their Pirelli knowledge.

But Bulega’s position is even stronger, since he combines extensive Pirelli experience from WorldSBK with a leading role in the development of Ducati’s new 850cc machine.

Ducati 850cc prototype, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
Ducati 850cc prototype, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

None of Bulega’s fellow 2027 rookies are thought to have ridden an 850cc MotoGP prototype yet.

Izan Guevara and Senna Agius are believed to have used adapted 1000cc machines during Monday’s Red Bull Ring test, while David Alonso and Dani Holgado are still to make their MotoGP debuts.

Bulega, meanwhile, skipped the Austrian test to focus on wrapping up the WorldSBK title at Cremona this weekend.

All five rookies will benefit from two additional days of official pre-season testing, compared with the existing MotoGP riders, at the Sepang Shakedown.

Asked at the Red Bull Ring whether Bulega’s 850cc/Pirelli knowledge represents a “crazy” advantage, and if he could win the 2027 Buriram opener, Espargaro replied:

Pol Espargaro, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
Pol Espargaro, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“Crazy. It's absolutely crazy and I would say also unfair, you know? Because he's going to be a permanent rider next year, and the amount of kilometres [he's had] - and he's [developing] this bike around him.

“He's going to know the bike perfectly, he's going to know the tyres perfectly, he's going to have the two more extra days in the Shakedown. So the amount of experience and speed he's going to have, it's going to be insane.

“I mean, I feel it’s an unfair [advantage] also for the riders going from Moto2 to MotoGP, in comparison to the MotoGP riders that are going to stay. But if I were racing, I would have a lot of advantage over those guys also [due to 850cc testing].

“So imagine Bulega, who came from a championship where the bike is pretty similar to next year’s MotoGP, which is Superbike, and with his experience and testing so much.

“Yeah, I feel he's going to smash everyone.”

Nicolo Bulega.
Nicolo Bulega.
© Gold and Goose

“The guy is fast!”

Espargaro pointed to his own wildcard performances last season as an example of the advantage testing mileage can provide even without a regulation change.

“I'm going to make a comparison: you remember how strong I was last year in the places where I was doing wild-cards? I was coming in on the Friday and I was smashing it. I was second in FP1 in Hungary… because of testing [at that track]!

“I was going through Q2 easy, I would say, every weekend I was racing. And that was with a 1000 bike, and everyone knows this bike.

“So imagine going to places that actually [Bulega] has already ridden and has information at: Mugello, Jerez, Misano…

“He has a lot of experience - and the guy is fast! He’s not like me, who is in retirement! It's a guy who's in his prime.

“So it's going to be also a good help for the guys in Ducati, for Marc, Pedro, that they are going to have a bike ready and a guy that can put the bike on the limit straight away in the first race.”

Ducati 850cc prototype, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
Ducati 850cc prototype, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Around half of the current MotoGP grid has now completed some Pirelli mileage during the Brno and Red Bull Ring tests.

But former champions Jorge Martin, Pecco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo, along with race winners Alex Marquez, Ai Ogura, Fabio di Giannantonio and Enea Bastianini, will need to wait until Valencia for their first Pirelli outing due to team changes.

Valencia will begin a reduced programme of five official winter test days, while the rookies will receive seven through their additional Sepang Shakedown running.

With the concessions rankings reset for 2027, no manufacturer will be able to field experienced MotoGP riders during the Shakedown.

Bulega, who will race for VR46 Ducati next season, made his MotoGP debut as an injury replacement for Marc Marquez in the final two rounds of last year.

Franco Morbidelli - swapping seats with Bulega for 2027 - took his place on the Ducati 850 at the Red Bull Ring test, alongside Marc Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer.

Tags:

Pol Espargaro
Nicolo Bulega
Ducati
KTM
2027
Pirelli
Why Nicolo Bulega could “smash everyone” at 2027 MotoGP opener
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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