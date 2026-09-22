“Now is the time”: Senna Agius reveals “motive” of 2027 MotoGP move

Senna Agius says he and his team knew “now is the time” for him to push for MotoGP move.

Senna Agius on the Moto2 grid at the Red Bull Ring after announcing his 2027 MotoGP contract.
Senna Agius on the Moto2 grid at the Red Bull Ring after announcing his 2027 MotoGP contract.
© Gold & Goose

Senna Agius says the timing of his MotoGP move was a major “motive” in his negotiations with Tech3 KTM for a 2027 ride.

Agius’ 2027 MotoGP contract with Red Bull KTM Tech3 was announced at the Austrian Grand Prix last weekend. The Australian will partner Luca Marini next year, and had his first taste of premier class machinery in the post-race Pirelli test on Monday.

Agius will be one of four rookies on the 2027 MotoGP grid, along with Nicolo Bulega, Dani Holgado, and David Alonso. They all step into the premier class of grand prix racing at a time of great change, with Pirelli replacing Michelin as the sole tyre supplier, engine capacities reduced from 1,000cc to 850cc, and the banning of ride height devices.

The tyre change in particular has been touted as a major reason why next year’s rookies could be at an advantage compared to MotoGP’s more established stars, since Moto2 (as well as WorldSBK, of course, in Bulega’s case) has been supplied by Pirelli since 2024.

Senna Agius, 2026 Moto2 Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Senna Agius, 2026 Moto2 Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Agius himself has admitted that the changes coming for next year were a motivating factor in trying to push for a 2027 ride.

“Our crew just went into negotiations with the motive of ‘now is the time’; try to believe that now is the time to jump on the train,” said Agius, speaking to MotoGP.com.

“Not everybody is starting again; of course, these guys are the best in the world, they know what they’re doing – everybody’s not starting from zero. 

“But with a new bike, new tyres, now is the time to jump while everybody is experiencing it for the first time – not a year or two later. 

“So, if I had an opportunity for next year I was 1,000 per cent going to take it because we all believed it’s the time. I got my opportunity and it’s going to become a reality.

Senna Agius, 2026 Moto2 Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Senna Agius, 2026 Moto2 Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“It’s exciting for MotoGP, also; a new style of the category will do it well. I hope the racing’s better, I hope everyone gets a buzz out of it, and I hope it’s an improvement. 

“Everybody’s saying how the bike’s going to change, but for us rookies we’ll know no different, so I’m sure the MotoGP bike will be amazing in 850cc-spec.”

Tags:

Red Bull KTM Tech3
“Now is the time”: Senna Agius reveals “motive” of 2027 MotoGP move
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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