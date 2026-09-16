Senna Agius completes 2027 MotoGP grid with Tech3 deal

Senna Agius has officially been confirmed as stepping up from Moto2 to MotoGP with Tech3 KTM next season.

The 20-year-old Australian completes the 2027 premier-class grid by joining Luca Marini in an all-new Tech3 line-up.

Agius will be among five rookies in the new 850cc/Pirelli era alongside fellow Moto2 race winners David Alonso, Dani Holgado and Izan Guevara, plus WorldSBK champion elect Nicolo Bulega.

"Today, a lifelong dream of mine has come true: reaching MotoGP," said Agius. "So many years of hard work have gone into this moment, and I'm incredibly grateful to Guenther and everyone at Tech3 for believing in me and giving me this opportunity.

Senna Agius, Jens Hainbach, Nicolos Goyon. © Gold and Goose Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"I can't wait to repay their faith. I know the challenge ahead, but I'm ready to learn, work hard, and become the best version of myself with this team

“A huge thank you to my family, friends, and everyone who has supported me and made sacrifices throughout my journey.

"I'd also like to thank every team, engineer, and mechanic I've worked with over the years - they've all played a part in helping me reach this point. I can't wait to get started and make everyone proud.”

Agius, a four-time Moto2 grand prix winner, qualified on pole for Sunday's Misano round, only to be taken out at Turn 1. That incident also caused him to drop to fourth in a world championship led by IntactGP team-mate Manuel Gonzalez.

Nicolas Goyon, Tech3 Team Manager, added: “Senna has demonstrated throughout his Moto2 career that he has both the speed and the mentality to take on this new challenge.

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"He is still young, so there is a lot of potential for us to develop together, and we are excited to be part of the next stage of his career.

Senna Agius, Moto2, 2026 © Gold and Goose

“Starting MotoGP with completely new regulations and machinery will be a big challenge for every rider, but it also gives us an opportunity to build something together from the beginning.

"Senna is hungry to learn, he works hard, and he has already shown that he can fight at the front. We are very happy to have him joining Tech3 and cannot wait to see what we can achieve together.”

With Jack Miller leaving MotoGP for WorldSBK, Agius is set to be the only home rider on the grid for next year's new Adelaide event.

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Meanwhile, current Tech3 rider Maverick Vinales is officially confirmed as joining Miller, Franco Morbidelli, Brad Binder and Alex Rins in leaving MotoGP at the end of this season.

Vinales is currently sidelined by an ongoing shoulder injury and will again be replaced by Pol Espargaro at the Red Bull Ring this weekend.