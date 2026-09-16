Senna Agius completes 2027 MotoGP grid with Tech3 deal

Australia will have a new MotoGP rider in 2027 with Senna Agius officially confirmed as completing next year's grid.

Senna Agius confirmed as a MotoGP rider at Tech3
Senna Agius confirmed as a MotoGP rider at Tech3
© Gold and Goose

Senna Agius has officially been confirmed as stepping up from Moto2 to MotoGP with Tech3 KTM next season.

The 20-year-old Australian completes the 2027 premier-class grid by joining Luca Marini in an all-new Tech3 line-up.

Agius will be among five rookies in the new 850cc/Pirelli era alongside fellow Moto2 race winners David Alonso, Dani Holgado and Izan Guevara, plus WorldSBK champion elect Nicolo Bulega.

"Today, a lifelong dream of mine has come true: reaching MotoGP," said Agius. "So many years of hard work have gone into this moment, and I'm incredibly grateful to Guenther and everyone at Tech3 for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. 

  • Senna Agius, Jens Hainbach, Nicolos Goyon.
    Senna Agius, Jens Hainbach, Nicolos Goyon.
    © Gold and Goose

"I can't wait to repay their faith. I know the challenge ahead, but I'm ready to learn, work hard, and become the best version of myself with this team

“A huge thank you to my family, friends, and everyone who has supported me and made sacrifices throughout my journey.

"I'd also like to thank every team, engineer, and mechanic I've worked with over the years - they've all played a part in helping me reach this point. I can't wait to get started and make everyone proud.”

Agius, a four-time Moto2 grand prix winner, qualified on pole for Sunday's Misano round, only to be taken out at Turn 1. That incident also caused him to drop to fourth in a world championship led by IntactGP team-mate Manuel Gonzalez.

Nicolas Goyon, Tech3 Team Manager, added: “Senna has demonstrated throughout his Moto2 career that he has both the speed and the mentality to take on this new challenge. 

"He is still young, so there is a lot of potential for us to develop together, and we are excited to be part of the next stage of his career.

Senna Agius, Moto2, 2026
Senna Agius, Moto2, 2026
© Gold and Goose

“Starting MotoGP with completely new regulations and machinery will be a big challenge for every rider, but it also gives us an opportunity to build something together from the beginning. 

"Senna is hungry to learn, he works hard, and he has already shown that he can fight at the front. We are very happy to have him joining Tech3 and cannot wait to see what we can achieve together.”

With Jack Miller leaving MotoGP for WorldSBK, Agius is set to be the only home rider on the grid for next year's new Adelaide event.

Meanwhile, current Tech3 rider Maverick Vinales is officially confirmed as joining Miller, Franco Morbidelli, Brad Binder and Alex Rins in leaving MotoGP at the end of this season.

Vinales is currently sidelined by an ongoing shoulder injury and will again be replaced by Pol Espargaro at the Red Bull Ring this weekend.

Tags:

Red Bull KTM Tech3
MotoGP
Senna Agius completes 2027 MotoGP grid with Tech3 deal
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Outgoing KTM MotoGP rider skirting “disaster” due to setup quirk
Enea Bastianini, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales “50/50” for Red Bull Ring MotoGP return, says KTM
Maverick Vinales.
MotoGP News
“Seven engines blew up” - KTM explains “most horrible time” in MotoGP
Red Bull KTM RC16.
MotoGP News
Pol Espargaro credits Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez for “crazy” Misano MotoGP Q2 lap
Pedro Acosta congratulates Pol Espargaro, Friday practice, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales to miss Misano MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, 2026 German MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta riding “insane” at Aragon MotoGP, “a bag of oxygen” for KTM
Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Ai Ogura plays down expectations ahead of Austrian MotoGP comeback
5m ago
Ai Ogura.
MotoGP News
Joan Mir to miss Red Bull Ring MotoGP, replacement announced
44m ago
Joan Mir, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Senna Agius completes 2027 MotoGP grid
1h ago
Senna Agius.
MotoGP News
‘It’s a good story’ - Valentino Rossi reacts to Nicolo Bulega’s MotoGP step with VR46
17h ago
Valentino Rossi, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin set for crucial injury evaluation as Austria MotoGP looms
21h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 San Marino MotoGP

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
‘They won’t let me’ - Pecco Bagnaia’s revealing Ducati MotoGP set-up claim
22h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales to miss another MotoGP race as injury recovery continues
23h ago
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
‘A special rider’ - Ducati boss says Misano win ‘Marc Marquez at his absolute best’
15/09/26
Marc Marquez, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Start times and how to watch
14/09/26
Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Austrian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
MotoGP rider radio “on a good level” and “interesting for the future”
14/09/26
Luca Marini, 2026 Misano MotoGP.