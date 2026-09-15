‘They won’t let me’ - Pecco Bagnaia’s revealing Ducati MotoGP set-up claim

Pecco Bagnaia has caused a stir with some comments made at Misano about Ducati

Pecco Bagnaia has caused a stir with comments he made about Ducati
Pecco Bagnaia has caused a stir with comments he made about Ducati
© Gold and Goose

Pecco Bagnaia has appeared to claim Ducati “won’t let me” try a basic bike set-up, in an exchange caught by MotoGP broadcaster DAZN’s cameras.

The double world champion has endured a tough run of races since the summer break, with Pecco Bagnaia crashing in all three of the last grands prix.

The Italian has repeatedly complained about a lack of rear grip that only seems to be affecting him, with the same issue not showing up in the data of other Ducati riders.

At the San Marino Grand Prix, Bagnaia said after the sprint he felt “humiliated” by the situation, before crashing in the race.

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 San Marino MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Ducati rider set-up exchange raises eyebrows

Footage has now emerged from DAZN of an exchange between Bagnaia and VR46 rider Fabio Di Giannantonio, who is on the same specification of Ducati.

Di Giannantonio tells Bagnaia to try “a fairly normal set-up” like his own, as he may be able to improve his form.

Bagnaia’s reply to this has caused a stir, as he suggests Ducati is not letting him do so.

“Why are you using that little thing at the back,” Di Giannantonio asks Bagnaia.

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Bagnaia replied: “That’s the least of the problems. I put what they tell me to use. I’ve already tried everything.

“I’ll just tell you that soft or medium makes no difference to me at the front, they are completely the same.

“Even the used soft in the morning or the new one for qualifying is the same. It’s as if I were pulling the clutch as soon as I start braking.”

Di Giannantonio then says: “I understand, but in my opinion, if you use a fairly normal set-up like mine… I’m telling you, mine is really basic, in my opinion…”

Bagnaia then says: “They won’t let me do it.”

Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

It’s not clear what set-up work Ducati and Bagnaia have been doing in recent rounds to rectify his troubles.

He noted at Aragon that he reverted to a set-up that he’d used earlier in the season, when he was able to fight for podium finishes.

But Bagnaia’s claim comes a few days after he insisted that Ducati would be 1-2-3-4 in the championship if it was running four GP24s.

Ducati boss David Tardozzi noted over the Misano weekend that both parties still trust in each other, and that the Italian marque is continuing to work hard to improve Bagnaia’s situation.

Tags:

Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati Lenovo Team
‘They won’t let me’ - Pecco Bagnaia’s revealing Ducati MotoGP set-up claim
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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