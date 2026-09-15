Maverick Vinales to miss another MotoGP race as injury recovery continues

Tech3 has confirmed that KTM MotoGP test rider Pol Espargaro will step in for Maverick Vinales once again this weekend at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Ten-time MotoGP race winner Maverick Vinales has been out of action since racing resumed after the summer break, due to an ongoing shoulder problem.

Missing races in the USA, Spain and France to have surgery on his shoulder, the Tech3 rider’s form failed to improve when he returned.

Checks over the summer revealed an undiagnosed tear in the shoulder he injured in a crash in Germany last year, with the Spaniard absent for the last three rounds.

Maverick Vinales. © Gold and Goose

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That layoff will continue into this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, marking the fourth round in succession that Vinales has missed.

He will be replaced by Pol Espargaro, who has been on the bike since the British Grand Prix.

“It means a lot to have Pol with us for our factory's home race in Austria,” Tech3 team boss Nicolas Goyon said.

“Every time he gets back on the bike, he looks more comfortable and competitive, and Misano was another positive step forward.

“We know we can count on his experience and professionalism, and we're looking forward to seeing him race in front of the orange army this weekend.

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“At the same time, our priority remains supporting Maverick's recovery and we hope to have him back with us as soon as possible.”

In a press release, Tech3 says it hopes to have Vinales back with the team for the Japanese Grand Prix on the first weekend of October.

His continued absence, however, will do nothing to quell speculation that he may not see out the season with KTM.

During the summer break, reports emerged that KTM was looking for a way to sever ties with Vinales with immediate effect, amid ongoing tensions between both parties.

Vinales has made no secret of his anger at what he feels has been unfair treatment towards him over his future, with the Spaniard out of a ride for 2027.

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Pol Espargaro speaks to the media at 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

However, both parties have repeatedly denied these reports.

Espargaro has impressed in his stand-in appearances for Tech3, scoring points in three of the last four races.