Pedro Acosta riding “insane” at Aragon MotoGP, “a bag of oxygen” for KTM

Pol Espargaro says Pedro Acosta’s P2 at the Aragon MotoGP is “a big bag of oxygen” for KTM.

Pedro Acosta took his fourth podium of 2026 at the Aragon MotoGP.
Pedro Acosta took his fourth podium of 2026 at the Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold & Goose

Pol Espargaro has issued glowing praise of Pedro Acosta after the KTM rider finished second at the Aragon MotoGP.

Espargaro was riding at Aragon in his second fill-in appearance for Maverick Vinales at the Red Bull KTM Tech3 team, and finished 16th in Sunday’s 23-lap Aragon Grand Prix, which was won by Marc Marquez.

It was Marquez’s eighth MotoGP win at Aragon and his third in succession, the Spaniard having been unbeaten at MotorLand since moving to Ducati in 2024.

1.7 seconds behind him was Pedro Acosta, whose second place saw him finish 23 seconds ahead of the next-best KTM of Enea Bastianini in eighth.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

In the opinion of Espargaro, the performance of Acosta is a source of motivation for KTM, even if the 22-year-old will leave the Austrian factory for Ducati at the end of this season.

“It's nice to see that the bike is there for Pedro [Acosta], to see that Pedro's race today is unbelievable, it's super,” Pol Espargaro said after the Aragon MotoGP.

“It's like a big bag of oxygen for everyone inside the factory and this is going to help us to keep pushing for Pedro because he deserves the best material and bike for the next races. 

“I mean, I have no words for what he did in Silverstone, but today, yesterday, he is going insane. 

“Okay, this shows that Pedro is on the top of the bike, he's doing much more than what the bike can do.”

Pedro Acosta speaking with Pol Espargaro at 2026 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Pedro Acosta speaking with Pol Espargaro at 2026 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose

Espargaro added that the races of Brad Binder and Enea Bastianini – both of whom finished inside the top-10 – showed that the RC16 was working well at Aragon.

“If we check, for example, Brad [Binder] and Enea [Bastianini], the race was not bad,” he said.

“They arrived 25 seconds [off the win], counting that I think Martin arrived to 12. So just 10 seconds to Martin starting from almost the last of the grid – that's not too bad. 

“So, it means here today the bike was not too bad and that gives us a lot of energy for the next ones.”

Tags:

Pol Espargaro
Red Bull KTM Tech3
Pedro Acosta
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Pedro Acosta riding “insane” at Aragon MotoGP, “a bag of oxygen” for KTM
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
“Wanted to make his life a bit harder” - Marco Bezzecchi on Marc Marquez Aragon MotoGP fight
Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Why Pedro Acosta’s stunning Aragon MotoGP pass on Marco Bezzecchi was “easy”
Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“I disappeared” - KTM star details “scary” Aragon MotoGP sprint moment
Pol Espargaro, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2026 Aragon MotoGP race
Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, Aragon MotoGP qualifying.
MotoGP News
The MotoGP grid gaffe that left Pedro Acosta “really struggling” in Aragon Sprint
Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Results
2026 Aragon MotoGP - Sprint Race Results
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Aragon MotoGP Sprint.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta riding “insane” at Aragon MotoGP, “a bag of oxygen” for KTM
2m ago
Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Podcast: How worried should Marc Marquez's MotoGP rivals be after Aragon?
56m ago
Crash MotoGP Podcast
MotoGP News
“Sounds good” - Top Honda rookie receives “difficult to overtake” praise
1h ago
Diogo Moreira, Enea Bastianini, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Hung out to dry” - Brad Binder “proper screwed” on opening lap of Aragon MotoGP
2h ago
Brad Binder, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Solid MotoGP return for one Ducati rider but week off “important” before Misano
2h ago
Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
‘For personal reasons’ - Fabio Quartararo won’t help with Yamaha development anymore
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Finally able to fight” - Toprak no longer “alone” in Aragon MotoGP
3h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
'Quick as Marc' - Jack Miller “can’t fault” Yamaha V4 in one key area
4h ago
Jack Miller, Enea Bastianini, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
MotoGP News
‘The worst one for me’ - Marc Marquez names upcoming MotoGP race concerning him
5h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP News
“We didn't find our maximum” - early mistake costs Alex Marquez at Aragon MotoGP
5h ago
Alex Marquez, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.