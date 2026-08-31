‘The worst one for me’ - Marc Marquez names upcoming MotoGP race concerning him

Marc Marquez says he is approaching the rest of the 2026 MotoGP season “race by race”

Marquez is taking the MotoGP title battle "race by race"
Marquez is taking the MotoGP title battle "race by race"
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez says the upcoming Indonesian Grand Prix is historically “the worst” track for him, but feels “OK” with the rest of the 2026 MotoGP calendar.

The reigning world champion is now just 19 points from championship leader Jorge Martin after sweeping to victory in both races at the Aragon Grand Prix.

It comes after a disastrous Silverstone weekend, where the Ducati rider was ninth in the sprint and seventh in the grand prix, and faded 40 points back from Martin.

Due to his ongoing right shoulder issues, Marc Marquez has had to maximise strong, mainly anticlockwise tracks for himself while limiting the damage at weaker venues.

Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Aragon MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Asked what circuits he expected to be a concern in the remaining races as he battles for the championship, he said: “Race by race.

“From history, Indonesia is the worst one [for me], because every year I have bad memories from there.

“But apart from that, the rest of the circuits I feel OK [at]. So, race by race. Now, recover from this race and concentrate on Misano.”

Marquez didn’t start the 2022 edition of the Indonesian Grand Prix at Mandalika after suffering a concussion in a violent warm-up crash.

He crashed out of the 2023 race, while a technical issue robbed him of a grand prix finish in 2024.

Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

He was taken out of last year’s grand prix in a collision with Marco Bezzecchi, which left him with a complicated shoulder fracture.

Marquez’s Aragon double means he now has three for the season, after similar successes in Hungary and Germany, as well as his Sunday victory in Czechia.

Talking about his title prospects to MotoGP’s After the Flag on Sunday at Aragon, he noted: “As I said, if we want to have a minimum chance to fight for the championship, in a good circuit for us we cannot lose points.

“So, it’s what we did this weekend. It was a good circuit, we achieved the best, even Martin struggled a bit this weekend.

“I believe that Martin and Marco will be very fast in this last part of the season.”

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Marc Marquez
‘The worst one for me’ - Marc Marquez names upcoming MotoGP race concerning him
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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