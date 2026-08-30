Jorge Martin's MotoGP title lead has been cut to 19 points after Sunday's Aragon Grand Prix.

However, the factory Aprilia rider's nearest rival is no longer Marco Bezzecchi but Ducati's reigning champion Marc Marquez, who completed another perfect Aragon double.

A pair of third places for Bezzecchi means he leaves within 24 points of Martin - any of the top three can mathematically lead the standings after the next round at Misano.

Fabio di Giannantonio slips 48 points from the top but moves ahead of the absent Ai Ogura for fourth in the standings. Pedro Acosta takes sixth from the retiring Raul Fernandez after an impressive runner-up finish to Marquez on Sunday.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Aragon MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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Aragon: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 256 2 ^1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 237 (-19) 3 ˅1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 232 (-24) 4 ^1 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 208 (-48) 5 ˅1 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 203 (-53) 6 ^1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 189 (-67) 7 ˅1 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 186 (-70) 8 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 143 (-113) 9 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 128 (-128) 10 ^1 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 90 (-166) 11 ˅1 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 88 (-168) 12 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 84 (-172) 13 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 78 (-178) 14 = Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 64 (-192) 15 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 55 (-201) 16 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 53 (-203) 17 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 36 (-220) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 33 (-223) 19 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 28 (-228) 20 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 24 (-232) 21 = Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 14 (-242) 22 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 10 (-246) 23 = Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 9 (-247) 24 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 6 (-250) 25 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 3 (-253)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie