Aragon: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Aragon Grand Prix at MotorLand, round 13 of 22.

Jorge Martin holds the MotoGP title lead after Aragon.
Jorge Martin holds the MotoGP title lead after Aragon.
© Gold and Goose

Jorge Martin's MotoGP title lead has been cut to 19 points after Sunday's Aragon Grand Prix.

However, the factory Aprilia rider's nearest rival is no longer Marco Bezzecchi but Ducati's reigning champion Marc Marquez, who completed another perfect Aragon double.

A pair of third places for Bezzecchi means he leaves within 24 points of Martin - any of the top three can mathematically lead the standings after the next round at Misano.

Fabio di Giannantonio slips 48 points from the top but moves ahead of the absent Ai Ogura for fourth in the standings. Pedro Acosta takes sixth from the retiring Raul Fernandez after an impressive runner-up finish to Marquez on Sunday.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Aragon MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Aragon MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Aragon: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)256 
2^1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)237(-19)
3˅1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)232(-24)
4^1Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)208(-48)
5˅1Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)203(-53)
6^1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)189(-67)
7˅1Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)186(-70)
8=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)143(-113)
9=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)128(-128)
10^1Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)90(-166)
11˅1Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)88(-168)
12=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)84(-172)
13=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)78(-178)
14=Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*64(-192)
15=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)55(-201)
16=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)53(-203)
17=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)36(-220)
18=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)33(-223)
19=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)28(-228)
20=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)24(-232)
21=Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*14(-242)
22=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)10(-246)
23=Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)9(-247)
24=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)6(-250)
25=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)3(-253)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Aragon: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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