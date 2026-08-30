Aragon: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Aragon Grand Prix at MotorLand, round 13 of 22.
Jorge Martin's MotoGP title lead has been cut to 19 points after Sunday's Aragon Grand Prix.
However, the factory Aprilia rider's nearest rival is no longer Marco Bezzecchi but Ducati's reigning champion Marc Marquez, who completed another perfect Aragon double.
A pair of third places for Bezzecchi means he leaves within 24 points of Martin - any of the top three can mathematically lead the standings after the next round at Misano.
Fabio di Giannantonio slips 48 points from the top but moves ahead of the absent Ai Ogura for fourth in the standings. Pedro Acosta takes sixth from the retiring Raul Fernandez after an impressive runner-up finish to Marquez on Sunday.
Aragon: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|256
|2
|^1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|237
|(-19)
|3
|˅1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|232
|(-24)
|4
|^1
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|208
|(-48)
|5
|˅1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|203
|(-53)
|6
|^1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|189
|(-67)
|7
|˅1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|186
|(-70)
|8
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|143
|(-113)
|9
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|128
|(-128)
|10
|^1
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|90
|(-166)
|11
|˅1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|88
|(-168)
|12
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|84
|(-172)
|13
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|78
|(-178)
|14
|=
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|64
|(-192)
|15
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|55
|(-201)
|16
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|53
|(-203)
|17
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|36
|(-220)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|33
|(-223)
|19
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|28
|(-228)
|20
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|24
|(-232)
|21
|=
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|14
|(-242)
|22
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|10
|(-246)
|23
|=
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|9
|(-247)
|24
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-250)
|25
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|3
|(-253)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie