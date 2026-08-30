When is the next MotoGP race after the Aragon Grand Prix?
Full details of when the next MotoGP race of the 2026 season takes place
The next round of the 2026 MotoGP season will take place on the weekend of 11-13 September with the San Marino Grand Prix at Misano.
Today’s Aragon Grand Prix - won by Marc Marquez after a tense early battle with Marco Bezzecchi - marked the 13th round of what is expected to be a 22-round calendar this season.
However, there are considerable reports suggesting the Qatar Grand Prix in November will be cancelled without replacement due to the ongoing war in Iran.
The next round of the 2026 MotoGP season will be round 14, which is the San Marino Grand Prix on the weekend of 11-13 September.
Despite being named the San Marino Grand Prix, the race actually takes place at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in Italy.
This year’s Misano round of the calendar will not feature a post-race test on the Monday.
The schedule for the 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix
The 2026 San Marino Grand Prix will take place from Friday 11 September to Sunday 13 September.
The schedule is as follows:
Friday
FP1 - 9:45am BST - 10:30am BST
Practice - 2pm BST - 3pm BST
Saturday
FP2 - 9:10am BST - 9:40am BST
Q1 - 9:50am BST - 10:05am BST
Q2 - 10:15 BST - 10:30am BST
Sprint - 2pm BST
Sunday
Warm-up - 8:40am BST - 8:50am BST
Race - 1pm BST
What races are left in the 2026 MotoGP season?
|14
|San Marino Grand Prix
|Misano
|11-13 September
|15
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Red Bull Ring
|18-20 September
|16
|Japanese Grand Prix
|Motegi
|2-4 October
|17
|Indonesian Grand Prix
|Mandalika
|9-11 October
|18
|Australian Grand Prix
|Phillip Island
|23-25 October
|19
|Malaysian Grand Prix
|Sepang
|30 October - 1 November
|20
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Lusail
|6-8 November
|21
|Portuguese Grand Prix
|Portimao
|20-22 November
|22
|Valencia Grand Prix
|Ricardo Tormo
|27-29 November