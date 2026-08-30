When is the next MotoGP race after the Aragon Grand Prix?

Full details of when the next MotoGP race of the 2026 season takes place

The next MotoGP race will be at Misano
The next MotoGP race will be at Misano
© Gold and Goose

The next round of the 2026 MotoGP season will take place on the weekend of 11-13 September with the San Marino Grand Prix at Misano.

Today’s Aragon Grand Prix - won by Marc Marquez after a tense early battle with Marco Bezzecchi - marked the 13th round of what is expected to be a 22-round calendar this season.

However, there are considerable reports suggesting the Qatar Grand Prix in November will be cancelled without replacement due to the ongoing war in Iran.

The next round of the 2026 MotoGP season will be round 14, which is the San Marino Grand Prix on the weekend of 11-13 September.

Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Despite being named the San Marino Grand Prix, the race actually takes place at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in Italy.

This year’s Misano round of the calendar will not feature a post-race test on the Monday.

The schedule for the 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix

The 2026 San Marino Grand Prix will take place from Friday 11 September to Sunday 13 September.

The schedule is as follows:

Brad Binder, 2025 Misano MotoGP Test
Brad Binder, 2025 Misano MotoGP Test

Friday

FP1 - 9:45am BST - 10:30am BST

Practice - 2pm BST - 3pm BST

Saturday

FP2 - 9:10am BST - 9:40am BST

Q1 - 9:50am BST - 10:05am BST

Q2 - 10:15 BST - 10:30am BST

Sprint - 2pm BST

Sunday

Warm-up - 8:40am BST - 8:50am BST

Race - 1pm BST

What races are left in the 2026 MotoGP season?

14San Marino Grand PrixMisano11-13 September
15Austrian Grand PrixRed Bull Ring18-20 September
16Japanese Grand PrixMotegi2-4 October
17Indonesian Grand PrixMandalika9-11 October
18Australian Grand PrixPhillip Island23-25 October
19Malaysian Grand PrixSepang30 October - 1 November
20Qatar Grand PrixLusail6-8 November
21Portuguese Grand PrixPortimao20-22 November
22Valencia Grand PrixRicardo Tormo27-29 November

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Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Rimini, Italy
When is the next MotoGP race after the Aragon Grand Prix?
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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