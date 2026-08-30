When is the next MotoGP race after the Aragon Grand Prix?

The next round of the 2026 MotoGP season will take place on the weekend of 11-13 September with the San Marino Grand Prix at Misano.

Today’s Aragon Grand Prix - won by Marc Marquez after a tense early battle with Marco Bezzecchi - marked the 13th round of what is expected to be a 22-round calendar this season.

However, there are considerable reports suggesting the Qatar Grand Prix in November will be cancelled without replacement due to the ongoing war in Iran.

The next round of the 2026 MotoGP season will be round 14, which is the San Marino Grand Prix on the weekend of 11-13 September.

Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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Despite being named the San Marino Grand Prix, the race actually takes place at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in Italy.

This year’s Misano round of the calendar will not feature a post-race test on the Monday.

The schedule for the 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix

The 2026 San Marino Grand Prix will take place from Friday 11 September to Sunday 13 September.

The schedule is as follows:

Brad Binder, 2025 Misano MotoGP Test

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Friday

FP1 - 9:45am BST - 10:30am BST

Practice - 2pm BST - 3pm BST

Saturday

FP2 - 9:10am BST - 9:40am BST

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Q1 - 9:50am BST - 10:05am BST

Q2 - 10:15 BST - 10:30am BST

Sprint - 2pm BST

Sunday

Warm-up - 8:40am BST - 8:50am BST

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Race - 1pm BST

What races are left in the 2026 MotoGP season?

14 San Marino Grand Prix Misano 11-13 September 15 Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring 18-20 September 16 Japanese Grand Prix Motegi 2-4 October 17 Indonesian Grand Prix Mandalika 9-11 October 18 Australian Grand Prix Phillip Island 23-25 October 19 Malaysian Grand Prix Sepang 30 October - 1 November 20 Qatar Grand Prix Lusail 6-8 November 21 Portuguese Grand Prix Portimao 20-22 November 22 Valencia Grand Prix Ricardo Tormo 27-29 November