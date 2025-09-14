Misano has extended its contract with MotoGP for a further five seasons, covering the start of the new 850cc era, from 2027-2031.

The circuit is set to continue hosting the ‘San Marino’ round, indicating Mugello will remain as the official ‘Italian Grand Prix’ and that Italy will continue to join only Spain in hosting more than one MotoGP event per season.

Misano is also the local round for many of the Italian riders, as well as the VR46 and Gresini teams, as well as being a home round for manufacturers Ducati and Aprilia.

"We’re delighted to announce another five years at Misano,” said Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports.

“The San Marino GP always delivers, with a truly passionate crowd and reputation for fantastic racing to reward their love for our sport.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has made this event into what it is as we look forward to another five years working together with Misano, San Marino, Emilia-Romagna and the whole Rimini Riviera, which comes alive to the sound of MotoGP every season."

"We are proud and delighted to continue hosting MotoGP in our territory," commented the promoters of the San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix.

“Together, we embraced MotoGP as an innovative and forward-looking tool for territorial marketing.

“This is even more true today, following the presentation of MotoGP’s new development and fan engagement plan, which aligns with our medium- and long-term strategies.

“We are confident it will further raise the standard and enhance the multi-level experience that we, collectively, can deliver to fans from all over the world."

