Misano secures new MotoGP contract until 2031

Misano has signed a new MotoGP deal running until 2031, keeping the San Marino Grand Prix on the calendar into the 850cc era.

Marco Bezzecchi celebrates 2025 Misano Sprint win
Marco Bezzecchi celebrates 2025 Misano Sprint win

Misano has extended its contract with MotoGP for a further five seasons, covering the start of the new 850cc era, from 2027-2031.

The circuit is set to continue hosting the ‘San Marino’ round, indicating Mugello will remain as the official ‘Italian Grand Prix’ and that Italy will continue to join only Spain in hosting more than one MotoGP event per season.

Misano is also the local round for many of the Italian riders, as well as the VR46 and Gresini teams, as well as being a home round for manufacturers Ducati and Aprilia.

"We’re delighted to announce another five years at Misano,” said Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports.

“The San Marino GP always delivers, with a truly passionate crowd and reputation for fantastic racing to reward their love for our sport.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has made this event into what it is as we look forward to another five years working together with Misano, San Marino, Emilia-Romagna and the whole Rimini Riviera, which comes alive to the sound of MotoGP every season."

"We are proud and delighted to continue hosting MotoGP in our territory," commented the promoters of the San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix.

“Together, we embraced MotoGP as an innovative and forward-looking tool for territorial marketing.

“This is even more true today, following the presentation of MotoGP’s new development and fan engagement plan, which aligns with our medium- and long-term strategies.

“We are confident it will further raise the standard and enhance the multi-level experience that we, collectively, can deliver to fans from all over the world."

Misano secures new MotoGP contract until 2031, covering start of 850cc era
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
2025 San Marino MotoGP LIVE UPDATES
39m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Misano secures new MotoGP contract until 2031
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi celebrates 2025 Misano Sprint win
MotoGP News
“Hard" Misano Sprint for Yamaha V4: “The numbers are not correct"
2h ago
Augusto Fernandez, Somkiat Chantra, 2025 San Marino MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez strikes back in Misano warm-up: “I’m enjoying”
3h ago
Marc Marquez passes Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 San Marino MotoGP Sprint
Moto3 Results
2025 San Marino Moto3 - Race Results
3h ago
Jose Antonio Rueda, 2025, Moto3, San Marino, Misano

More News

MotoGP News
Casey Stoner pinpoints moment Japanese MotoGP factories “got left behind”
3h ago
Casey Stoner, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
MotoGP penalty risk ‘not an excuse’ for Franco Morbidelli's Misano sprint podium miss
3h ago
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Warm-up Results
4h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
San Marino MotoGP Sprint highlights Honda’s sensitivity
4h ago
Luca Marini, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
San Marino MotoGP at Misano today: Start times, and how to watch
4h ago
Francesco Bagnaia