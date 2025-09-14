Marc Marquez keeps a charging Marco Bezzecchi at bay to win Ducati’s home San Marino MotoGP at Misano. Marc Marquez, who crashed shorty after passing Marco Bezzecchi for the lead of the Saturday Sprint, again vaulted from fourth to second and then shadowed the Aprilia rider. This time Marquez was more patient, staying behind Bezzecchi until the Italian ran wide at Turn 8, gifting him the lead just before the halfway stage. It looked like the race was over, but Bezzecchi was back on the Ducati’s rear wheel with ten laps to go. The home hero then hounded the eight-time world champion right to the chequered flag, the pair exchanging fastest laps. Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT Sprint runner-up Alex Marquez held a safe third throughout the grand prix, handing the Gresini team a double home podium. Misano: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

2025 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 41m 20.898s 2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.568s 3 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +7.734s 4 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +10.379s 5 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +11.330s 6 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +16.069s 7 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +17.965s 8 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +20.964s 9 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +21.565s 10 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +23.109s 11 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +24.592s 12 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +27.492s 13 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +29.937s 14 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4) +61.504s 15 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +61.932s 16 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1 lap Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) DNF Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) DNF Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) DNF Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) DNF Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) DNF Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* DNF Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) DNF

* Rookie

Pedro Acosta worked his way past both VR46 Ducatis, then Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha for fourth in the early stages. But his charge came to an end when he was forced to retire with a broken chain, the third KTM chain issue this weekend.

Quartararo lost fourth place for a second time when overtaken by Franco Morbidelli, eventually fading all the way down to eighth, just ahead of Pramac’s Miguel Oliveira.

Marc Marquez’s beleaguered team-mate Francesco Bagnaia moved up to seventh after Acosta’s exit… Then crashed at low speed when he lost the front of his GP25.

Yamaha’s V4 MotoGP prototype finished its first grand prix with points for 14th place with test rider Augusto Fernandez. Fernandez, like Alex Rins, was forced to serve a double long lap penalty for a jump start.

Marc Marquez turned heads by riding to the grid on the soft rear tyre, while all the others - except rookies Ai Ogura and Somkiat Chantra - moved to the expected medium.

The #93 also switched to the medium before the start, but it wasn’t the only pre-race drama.

Jorge Martin suffered a technical problem on his Aprilia on the sighting lap to the grid, leaving the reigning champion with a double long lap penalty to serve for swapping bikes before the start.

Joan Mir, who missed qualifying and the Sprint race due to neck pain from Friday’s accident, returned to take up his twelfth place on the grid.

However, the former world champion and fellow Honda rider Johann Zarco clashed in the opening corners, leaving them both in the gravel.

Marc Marquez will have his first chance to win the 2025 title in Japan, with only younger brother Alex still in mathematical title contention.

But next up will be Monday’s official MotoGP test at Misano, where Quartararo, Rins and Jack Miller are set to ride the Yamaha V4.