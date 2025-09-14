2025 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Race Results

Race results from the 2025 Misano MotoGP at Misano, round 16 of 22.

Marco Bezzecchi leads Marc Marquez, Start, 2025 San Marino MotoGP

Marc Marquez keeps a charging Marco Bezzecchi at bay to win Ducati’s home San Marino MotoGP at Misano.

Marc Marquez, who crashed shorty after passing Marco Bezzecchi for the lead of the Saturday Sprint, again vaulted from fourth to second and then shadowed the Aprilia rider.

This time Marquez was more patient, staying behind Bezzecchi until the Italian ran wide at Turn 8, gifting him the lead just before the halfway stage.

It looked like the race was over, but Bezzecchi was back on the Ducati’s rear wheel with ten laps to go.

The home hero then hounded the eight-time world champion right to the chequered flag, the pair exchanging fastest laps.

Sprint runner-up Alex Marquez held a safe third throughout the grand prix, handing the Gresini team a double home podium.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)41m 20.898s
2Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.568s
3Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+7.734s
4Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+10.379s
5Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+11.330s
6Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+16.069s
7Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+17.965s
8Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+20.964s
9Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+21.565s
10Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+23.109s
11Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+24.592s
12Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+27.492s
13Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+29.937s
14Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)+61.504s
15Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+61.932s
16Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1 lap
 Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)DNF
 Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF
 Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)DNF
 Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)DNF
 Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)DNF
 Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*DNF
 Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)DNF

* Rookie

Pedro Acosta worked his way past both VR46 Ducatis, then Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha for fourth in the early stages. But his charge came to an end when he was forced to retire with a broken chain, the third KTM chain issue this weekend.

Quartararo lost fourth place for a second time when overtaken by Franco Morbidelli, eventually fading all the way down to eighth, just ahead of Pramac’s Miguel Oliveira.

Marc Marquez’s beleaguered team-mate Francesco Bagnaia moved up to seventh after Acosta’s exit… Then crashed at low speed when he lost the front of his GP25.

Yamaha’s V4 MotoGP prototype finished its first grand prix with points for 14th place with test rider Augusto Fernandez. Fernandez, like Alex Rins, was forced to serve a double long lap penalty for a jump start.

Marc Marquez turned heads by riding to the grid on the soft rear tyre, while all the others - except rookies Ai Ogura and Somkiat Chantra - moved to the expected medium.

The #93 also switched to the medium before the start, but it wasn’t the only pre-race drama.

Jorge Martin suffered a technical problem on his Aprilia on the sighting lap to the grid, leaving the reigning champion with a double long lap penalty to serve for swapping bikes before the start.

Joan Mir, who missed qualifying and the Sprint race due to neck pain from Friday’s accident, returned to take up his twelfth place on the grid.

However, the former world champion and fellow Honda rider Johann Zarco clashed in the opening corners, leaving them both in the gravel.

Marc Marquez will have his first chance to win the 2025 title in Japan, with only younger brother Alex still in mathematical title contention.

But next up will be Monday’s official MotoGP test at Misano, where Quartararo, Rins and Jack Miller are set to ride the Yamaha V4.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

