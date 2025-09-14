2025 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Race Results
Race results from the 2025 Misano MotoGP at Misano, round 16 of 22.
Marc Marquez keeps a charging Marco Bezzecchi at bay to win Ducati’s home San Marino MotoGP at Misano.
Marc Marquez, who crashed shorty after passing Marco Bezzecchi for the lead of the Saturday Sprint, again vaulted from fourth to second and then shadowed the Aprilia rider.
This time Marquez was more patient, staying behind Bezzecchi until the Italian ran wide at Turn 8, gifting him the lead just before the halfway stage.
It looked like the race was over, but Bezzecchi was back on the Ducati’s rear wheel with ten laps to go.
The home hero then hounded the eight-time world champion right to the chequered flag, the pair exchanging fastest laps.
Sprint runner-up Alex Marquez held a safe third throughout the grand prix, handing the Gresini team a double home podium.
2025 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|41m 20.898s
|2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.568s
|3
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+7.734s
|4
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+10.379s
|5
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+11.330s
|6
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+16.069s
|7
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+17.965s
|8
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+20.964s
|9
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+21.565s
|10
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+23.109s
|11
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+24.592s
|12
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+27.492s
|13
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+29.937s
|14
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)
|+61.504s
|15
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+61.932s
|16
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1 lap
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|DNF
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|DNF
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|DNF
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|DNF
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|DNF
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|DNF
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|DNF
* Rookie
Pedro Acosta worked his way past both VR46 Ducatis, then Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha for fourth in the early stages. But his charge came to an end when he was forced to retire with a broken chain, the third KTM chain issue this weekend.
Quartararo lost fourth place for a second time when overtaken by Franco Morbidelli, eventually fading all the way down to eighth, just ahead of Pramac’s Miguel Oliveira.
Marc Marquez’s beleaguered team-mate Francesco Bagnaia moved up to seventh after Acosta’s exit… Then crashed at low speed when he lost the front of his GP25.
Yamaha’s V4 MotoGP prototype finished its first grand prix with points for 14th place with test rider Augusto Fernandez. Fernandez, like Alex Rins, was forced to serve a double long lap penalty for a jump start.
Marc Marquez turned heads by riding to the grid on the soft rear tyre, while all the others - except rookies Ai Ogura and Somkiat Chantra - moved to the expected medium.
The #93 also switched to the medium before the start, but it wasn’t the only pre-race drama.
Jorge Martin suffered a technical problem on his Aprilia on the sighting lap to the grid, leaving the reigning champion with a double long lap penalty to serve for swapping bikes before the start.
Joan Mir, who missed qualifying and the Sprint race due to neck pain from Friday’s accident, returned to take up his twelfth place on the grid.
However, the former world champion and fellow Honda rider Johann Zarco clashed in the opening corners, leaving them both in the gravel.
Marc Marquez will have his first chance to win the 2025 title in Japan, with only younger brother Alex still in mathematical title contention.
But next up will be Monday’s official MotoGP test at Misano, where Quartararo, Rins and Jack Miller are set to ride the Yamaha V4.