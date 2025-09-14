Misano: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

Marc Marquez will have his first mathematical title chance in the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi after beating Marco Bezzecchi for his latest victory, at Misano on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the 2025 title will officially go to one of the Marquez brothers, Marc or Alex Marquez, with Francesco Bagnaia's world championship chances officially over.

Instead, Bagnaia faces a battle with good friend Bezzecchi over third place - the Aprilia rider is now just 8 points behind after pushing Marc Marquez to the limit in the San Marino Grand Prix...

San Marino: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 512 2 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 330 (-182) 3 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 237 (-275) 4 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 229 (-283) 5 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 188 (-324) 6 ^1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 180 (-332) 7 ˅1 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 179 (-333) 8 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 141 (-371) 9 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 137 (-375) 10 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 117 (-395) 11 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 101 (-411) 12 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 94 (-418) 13 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 84 (-428) 14 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 84 (-428) 15 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 72 (-440) 16 = Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 69 (-443) 17 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 58 (-454) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 50 (-462) 19 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 45 (-467) 20 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 34 (-478) 21 = Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 24 (-488) 22 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 16 (-496) 23 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V) 10 (-502) 24 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 8 (-504) 25 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4) 8 (-504) 26 = Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 2 (-510)

Bold Font = Riders still in mathematical title contention (maximum of 222 points remaining).

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

