Misano: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's San Marino MotoGP race at Misano, round 16 of 22.

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 San Marino MotoGP

Marc Marquez will have his first mathematical title chance in the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi after beating Marco Bezzecchi for his latest victory, at Misano on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the 2025 title will officially go to one of the Marquez brothers, Marc or Alex Marquez, with Francesco Bagnaia's world championship chances officially over.

Instead, Bagnaia faces a battle with good friend Bezzecchi over third place - the Aprilia rider is now just 8 points behind after pushing Marc Marquez to the limit in the San Marino Grand Prix...

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)512 
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)330(-182)
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)237(-275)
4=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)229(-283)
5=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)188(-324)
6^1Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)180(-332)
7˅1Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)179(-333)
8=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*141(-371)
9=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)137(-375)
10=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)117(-395)
11=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)101(-411)
12=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)94(-418)
13=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)84(-428)
14=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)84(-428)
15=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)72(-440)
16=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*69(-443)
17=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)58(-454)
18=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)50(-462)
19=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)45(-467)
20=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)34(-478)
21=Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)24(-488)
22=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)16(-496)
23=Takaaki NakagamiJPNIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)10(-502)
24=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)8(-504)
25=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)8(-504)
26=Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*2(-510)

Bold Font = Riders still in mathematical title contention (maximum of 222 points remaining).

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

 

 

