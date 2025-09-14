Misano: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's San Marino MotoGP race at Misano, round 16 of 22.
Marc Marquez will have his first mathematical title chance in the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi after beating Marco Bezzecchi for his latest victory, at Misano on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the 2025 title will officially go to one of the Marquez brothers, Marc or Alex Marquez, with Francesco Bagnaia's world championship chances officially over.
Instead, Bagnaia faces a battle with good friend Bezzecchi over third place - the Aprilia rider is now just 8 points behind after pushing Marc Marquez to the limit in the San Marino Grand Prix...
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|512
|2
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|330
|(-182)
|3
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|237
|(-275)
|4
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|229
|(-283)
|5
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|188
|(-324)
|6
|^1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|180
|(-332)
|7
|˅1
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|179
|(-333)
|8
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|141
|(-371)
|9
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|137
|(-375)
|10
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|117
|(-395)
|11
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|101
|(-411)
|12
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|94
|(-418)
|13
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|84
|(-428)
|14
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|84
|(-428)
|15
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|72
|(-440)
|16
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|69
|(-443)
|17
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|58
|(-454)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|50
|(-462)
|19
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|45
|(-467)
|20
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|34
|(-478)
|21
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|24
|(-488)
|22
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|16
|(-496)
|23
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)
|10
|(-502)
|24
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|8
|(-504)
|25
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)
|8
|(-504)
|26
|=
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|2
|(-510)
Bold Font = Riders still in mathematical title contention (maximum of 222 points remaining).
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie