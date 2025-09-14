2025 San Marino MotoGP: Marc Marquez resists Marco Bezzecchi for Misano win

The San Marino MotoGP saw Marco Bezzecchi beaten to victory by Marc Marquez after a race-long cold war.

Marquez started fourth but was second, like on Saturday, after the first three turns, right behind Bezzecchi.

The Aprilia rider led the opening 11 laps, but ran wide at turn eight on lap 12, allowing Marquez into the lead.

It seemed that that would be that, but Marquez could not shake Bezzecchi, who was never more than 0.6 seconds adrift of the race lead for the entirety of the race.

At times, Bezzecchi was able to close in to Marquez's rear, but Marquez was always able to respond.

A fastest lap of the race for Marquez on lap 21 could've been the final push that broke Bezzecchi, but the Italian closed back in on the following tour and on lap 24 took the fastest lap of the race for himself.

Lap 25 saw Marquez reclaim the fastest lap of the race at a 1:31.290, and this was one to which Bezzecchi could not respond.

Another push from Marquez on the final lap saw him win by half-a-second in one of the hardest-fought wins of his dominant 2025 season.

Bezzecchi secured second place in a ride that would have been almost unimaginable at the start of the season, but which by now has become almost expected.

Alex Marquez was seven seconds off the win by the end, but third in any case to strengthen his position in third in the standings.

Franco Morbidelli took fourth place. It probably would've belonged to Pedro Acosta, but the Spaniard lost his chain - an issue that befell Brad Binder twice on Friday - shortly after passing Fabio Quartararo for that fourth place.

Acosta was not the only KTM retirement, as both Tech3 riders - Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini - crashed out.

As for Quartararo, after retaking fourth following Acosta's retirement he was passed in quick succession by Morbidelli, then Fabio Di Giannantonio, Fermin Aldeguer, and finally Luca Marini, ultimately finishing eighth.

Di Giannantonio, Aldeguer, and Marini all held position in fifth, sixth, and seventh, respectively, after passing Quartararo until the end of the race.

Behind Quartararo, Miguel Oliveira and Brad Binder completed the top-10, Binder perhaps ironically the only KTM finisher.

Jorge Martin was forced to start the warm-up lap from pit lane after his bike broke down on the sighting lap. He had to serve two long laps as a result of that and finished 13th.

Alex Rins and Augusto Fernandez also took double long lap penalties for jump starts. Rins would go on to crash out, while Fernandez took 14th in the first grand prix for Yamaha's V4.

Joan Mir and Johann Zarco crashed together on the opening lap. Mir retired on the spot, a frustration given he had missed Saturday through injury after his Friday crash. Zarco, on the other hand, continued and finished last of the 16 classified finishers, one place behind his teammate: Somkiat Chantra.

Chantra was one of two riders to choose the soft-compound rear tyre. The other was Ai Ogura who crashed on lap two.

Francesco Bagnaia was the only remaining crasher; he fell at turn 10.

