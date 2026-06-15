Pol Espargaro set for MotoGP testing return following injury setback

Pol Espargaro is set for his first MotoGP test appearance since suffering a hand injury in April.

Pol Espargaro, 2026 Sepang test.
Pol Espargaro, 2026 Sepang test.
© Gold and Goose
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Pol Espargaro will return to MotoGP testing duties for KTM at Misano this week.

According to Speedweek.com, the Spaniard will be back on track alongside Dani Pedrosa for the first time since suffering a hand injury in a dirt-bike training accident in April.

The injury prevented Espargaro from replacing Maverick Vinales at Le Mans, resulting in Jonas Folger being called up by Tech3. Vinales then returned to action in Catalunya.

Pol Espargaro, hand injury.
Pol Espargaro, hand injury.
© Gold and Goose

Espargaro is due to take part in a private two-day test aboard KTM’s 850cc machine fitted with Pirelli tyres.

The Misano circuit should be in perfect condition after this weekend’s WorldSBK round, which also uses Pirelli rubber.

Should all go well at the test, Espargaro - who attends MotoGPs in his TV punditry role for DAZN - could well be back on the 850 in next Monday’s Brno post-race test.

Pol Espargaro, Pedro Acosta.
Pol Espargaro, Pedro Acosta.
© Gold and Goose

That outing will feature all five MotoGP manufacturers and be open to some 2026 race riders.

Two riders per manufacturer is the rumoured format, but with KTM yet to confirm if any of this year’s RC16 line-up will continue, Espargaro might well be called up to ride one of the machines.

Espargaro claimed four top ten grand prix finishes as a replacement for Vinales last season.

Pol's brother Aleix, a HRC test rider, is still sidelined by back injuries from a Sepang testing accident.

Pol Espargaro set for MotoGP testing return following injury setback
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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