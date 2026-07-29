The old KTM MotoGP line-up that could be recreated in 2027

WorldSBK could see an old KTM MotoGP line-up be renewed on its 2027 grid, with Miguel Oliveira and Brad Binder potentially set to partner each other next season.

Oliveira found himself moving to WorldSBK last year after his options in MotoGP dried up following Yamaha’s signing of Toprak Razgatlioglu to the Pramac team and its subsequent decision to keep Jack Miller, all despite Oliveira holding what at the time was believed to be a two-year contract with the Iwata manufacturer that would’ve been due to expire at the end of 2026.

The Portuguese landed at BMW, where he has had an undulating 2026 WorldSBK season, taking three podiums in the second round, at home in Portugal, and another in Race 1 at Balaton Park.

Miguel Oliveira, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

He was arguably the class of the non-Ducati field part of the season, but things came unravelled in the Hungary Superpole Race when he crashed with Andrea Locatelli and sustained injuries that kept him out of racing for not only Sunday’s races at Balaton but also for the two rounds after that in Czechia and Aragon. A return at Misano saw him retire from Race 2, so only at Donington was he able to complete a full weekend, but there Oliveira and BMW struggled and he was unable to finish in the top-10.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

However, Oliveira – who has been rumoured to be in talks with Ducati about the factory seat due to be left open by Nicolo Bulega next year – is reportedly close to re-signing with BMW for two more seasons, keeping him at the Munich factory until at least the end of the 2028 season.

This is according to Italian publication Motosprint, which also reports that Danilo Petrucci will be out of BMW at the end of this season, and will be replaced by Brad Binder, who has lost his spot at the factory KTM MotoGP team.

Binder, of course, has been with KTM in the premier class of grand prix racing since 2020, but hasn’t won since 2021 and has been out-classed in the past two seasons by his younger team-mate Pedro Acosta, who regardless will be heading to Ducati in 2027.

KTM has drafted in Fabio Di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez for the 2027 MotoGP campaign, and Red Bull KTM Tech3 boss Guenther Steiner has made it clear that he is uninterested in bringing the South African to the satellite team next season.

Brad Binder, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

With MotoGP options outside KTM limited for Binder, a move to WorldSBK seems logical, especially when a factory BMW seat is up for grabs.

Petrucci has been reportedly left without a favourable offer to renew with BMW for next season, meaning the Italian could be on his way out after only one season, thus opening the door for Binder to slot in alongside Oliveira with whom he shared the factory KTM box in 2021 and 2022.

According to Motosprint, the deal to take Binder to WorldSBK with BMW has been agreed, although nothing is yet official.

The South African may not be the only 2026 MotoGP rider making his way over to the production derivative paddock in 2027, either, with riders such as Jack Miller and Franco Morbidelli seeming set to be left without rides for next season.