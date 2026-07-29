Chinese brand “very interested” in MotoGP project but timeline uncertain

Chinese manufacturer CFMoto is said to be “very interested” in a MotoGP project but there is currently no firm timeline for its entry.

David Alonso, 2026 Moto2 German Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
David Alonso, 2026 Moto2 German Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

CFMoto has been involved in grand prix racing since 2022, but its entry to MotoGP could still be over half-a-decade away.

The Chinese brand entered the lightweight class four years ago for the first time with the German PruestelGP team. 

At that time, the Aspar team was running as the official GasGas entry and therefore supported by the Pierer Mobility Group that owned KTM. PMG also had an industrial relationship with CFMoto, which manufactured engines for some of KTM’s less expensive models like the 790 Duke which had been revived at the time. 

David Alonso
David Alonso

The shared Pierer links eventually led to CFMoto replacing GasGas as the title sponsor for Aspar in 2024, and therefore an expansion of its presence in the MotoGP paddock to the Moto2 grid as well.

The CFMoto-Aspar relationship is one which has continued until now and which will remain until at least 2031 as a result of a new agreement signed earlier this year.

It has also been known since the end of 2025 that CFMoto is interested in joining the premier class of grand prix racing, as well as WorldSBK with its not-yet-released V4 SR-RR sports bike. 

The links with Aspar could provide CFMoto with the apparatus to make the move into MotoGP, especially with the apparent security of that relationship, and Aspar team owner Jorge Martinez “Aspar” says the Chinese manufacturer has its eye on an entry to the series. 

CFMoto V4SR-RR. Credit: CFMoto.
CFMoto V4SR-RR. Credit: CFMoto.

“The priorities are set,” the Aspar boss told German publication Speedweek.

“Our partner CFMoto is very interested in developing towards WorldSBK and then MotoGP. 

“It is a unique event in history that a major manufacturer from China is making such investments – investments that include all important areas: promoting talent, supporting teams, infrastructure, and technology.”

Martinez added that the timetable for CFMoto’s entry to MotoGP is not yet confirmed.

“I can't give a clear timetable here, maybe it's three or five years, but I can confirm that the common vision is MotoGP,” he said.

“You also have to understand – it's not just my interest or that of CFMoto – that MotoGP also has an enormous interest in attracting a large company from China.”

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Chinese brand “very interested” in MotoGP project but timeline uncertain
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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