Marco Bezzecchi provides injury update as MotoGP comeback clock ticks down

MotoGP’s summer break is coming towards its conclusion, and Marco Bezzecchi is therefore running out of time before he needs to get back on his Aprilia, but the Italian says he is recovering well.

Bezzecchi was unable to take part in the races at the final MotoGP round before the summer break, the German Grand Prix, as a result of injuries he sustained in his Q2 crash at turn seven when he high-sided on entry.

The Aprilia Racing rider had surgery on his collarbone quickly after the crash, and had a subsequent procedure on his knee to clean a wound.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Bezzecchi had already vowed that he would be returning to racing at the first race after the summer break at Silverstone, but he gave another update at the recent CIV Misano night race.

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“I'm better, the recovery is going according to plan,” said Marco Bezzecchi, as reported by Motosprint in a quick update on his condition.

Bezzecchi’s fellow VR46 Academy riders Francesco Bagnaia, Celestino Vietti, Luca Marini, and Franco Morbidelli all rode on the Thursday at Misano, as well as Valentino Rossi, but the injured Bezzecchi was only there as a spectator.

“I always like to come back here in the CIV where I find many friends and teammates every time, it's beautiful,” he said.

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 German MotoGP © Gold and Goose

A return to MotoGP at the British Grand Prix would not bring the premier class back to its full complement of official riders, though, as Johann Zarco is set to miss out once again through the knee injuries he sustained at Barcelona. LCR Honda confirmed shortly after the Germany race that Cal Crutchlow will once again fill in for the injured Frenchman.

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