Marc Marquez bemoans “robot” style of riding modern MotoGP bikes

Marc Marquez says current MotoGP bikes require a “robot style” because of the impact of aerodynamics, and says “you can no longer override” them.

Over the last 10 years, MotoGP bikes have undergone rapid development in areas such as aerodynamics and ride height devices.

This has ultimately had a negative impact on the on-track spectacle, with overtakes harder to make, not least with how sensitive the front tyre Is now.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 German MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Seven-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has often been critical of the current era of bikes, labelling the riding style required as “automatic”.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with Bike World, the Ducati rider reiterated his stance.

‘If you work against the aero, you slow down’

Marquez says the bikes from 10 years ago were able to be ridden in a way where a rider could make a difference.

But the current machinery is fully dictated by the aero.

“Where I was enjoying more the bikes was 2014, ’15, ’16, without the aerodynamics,” he said.

“Now, it’s true that they are very nice to ride, but it’s more like a robot style.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“You need to follow what the aerodynamics want and you cannot override the bike.

“If you override the bike, you are against the aerodynamics and then you are even slower.

“So, on that 2014, 15, 16, without aerodynamics, if you override the bike, you were faster, because you started to slide, you started to lose the front.

Marquez says it's much harder to save crashes on current bikes © Gold and Goose

“You saw many saves.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Now, not anymore, because the problem now is that the downforce we have, when you lose the front, we are pushing the tyre a lot and it never comes back.

“So, that bike when I was in Honda… but it’s not because I enjoyed Honda or Ducati; it’s just the style of bike.”

The 2027 bike will see a reduction in aero levels and a complete ban on ride height devices.

However, Marquez has previously said that he would have preferred there to be even less aero allowed in the 2027 regulations.