‘It’s a bit intimidating’ - Ducati MotoGP star on Valentino Rossi becoming his boss

Fermin Aldeguer speaks about joining the VR46 MotoGP team next year

Valentino Rossi, 2026 Czech MotoGP
Valentino Rossi, 2026 Czech MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Ducati MotoGP race winner Fermin Aldeguer admits “it’s a bit intimidating” to have Valentino Rossi as his new team boss, as he moves to VR46 for the 2027 season.

The Spaniard stunned in his rookie season with the Gresini Ducati squad, where he scored a maiden victory at last October’s Indonesian Grand Prix.

Ducati caused a stir when it elected to place the factory-contracted Fermin Aldeguer at VR46 for the 2027 season - a move that almost collapsed its relationship with Gresini.

Fermin Aldeguer wins 2025 Indonesian MotoGP.
Fermin Aldeguer wins 2025 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

VR46 will remain Ducati’s official satellite team in 2027, with Aldeguer expected to be partnered by World Superbike dominator Nicolo Bulega.

“I’ll be able to call him…”

In an interview with Onda Regional de Murcia, Aldeguer says “there are few people better to learn from” than Rossi, even if it is somewhat “intimidating” for him right now.

“At first, it’s a bit intimidating,” he said of Rossi becoming his boss.

“He won’t be at every race, but I’ve been told I’ll be able to call him and count on him for anything related to racing.

“There are few people better than him to learn from, and I have to take advantage of that.

“His advice will help me improve and become a better rider.”

Aldeguer is currently out injured following a crash at the Dutch Grand Prix, and admits that missing the upcoming British Grand Prix is a possibility.

Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, Fermin Aldeguer, qualifying, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, Fermin Aldeguer, qualifying, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“I understand why they chose Pedro…”

Aldeguer was always set to be a key piece in the 2027 rider market, though it appeared unlikely from the winter that he would be earning a promotion to the Ducati factory team.

But he doesn’t feel like he has missed his opportunity and understands why Ducati elected to sign Pedro Acosta to join Marc Marquez next year.

“I still have plenty of time to make it to the official Ducati team,” he added. 

“I understand why they chose Pedro: they want the best riders. They already had me, as well as Marc Marquez, who’s still very strong but no one knows how long he’ll continue.

“With Acosta on one side and Marc, who might one day call it quits, they also have Fermin Aldeguer who could make it there.

“Having a factory bike, I feel their support, and I feel much more at ease/

“I believe it will happen one day. My goal is to make it to the Ducati factory team, and Pedro still has many years ahead of him.”

Tags:

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing
Fermin Aldeguer
Valentino Rossi
‘It’s a bit intimidating’ - Ducati MotoGP star on Valentino Rossi becoming his boss
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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