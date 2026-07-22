Takaaki Nakagami set for potential era-ending Japanese MotoGP wildcard

Takaaki Nakagami has been confirmed for a wildcard ride at the Japanese MotoGP in October.

Nakagami, who has been a HRC MotoGP test rider since he retired from full-time racing at the end of the 2024 season, has competed twice as a wildcard for HRC, taking a best result of sixth at the French Grand Prix last May.

He also wildcarded at Motegi last year, but retired from the Sunday race.

Currently, Nakagami has not raced in MotoGP in 2026, despite Johann Zarco having been injured since May; the French rider has instead been replaced by Cal Crutchlow.

Takaaki Nakagami

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Motegi, therefore, is set to be Nakagami’s first MotoGP race since Motegi last season.

It could also prove to be a historic wildcard, with these kinds of one-off entries being banned from the 2027 season. Other manufacturers, most likely Yamaha, could still choose to enter a wildcard at Motegi, or in future races, but as the 1,000cc-Michelin era of MotoGP winds down the developmental justification for a wildcard naturally fades.

“I am very pleased to have the opportunity to compete in the Grand Prix of Japan as a wildcard rider,” said Takaaki Nakagami.

“I am currently focused on the development of Honda’s MotoGP machine in my role as an HRC Development Rider, and this event provides a valuable opportunity to evaluate under race conditions the progress we have made through testing.

Takaaki Nakagami, LCR Honda, 2025 French MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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“Racing in front of the Japanese fans at my home Grand Prix makes this occasion even more special.

“Throughout the weekend, my goal will be to gather as much useful data as possible and contribute to further improving the competitiveness of Honda’s MotoGP machine.”

The 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix is scheduled for 2–4 October and is the first of two back-to-back Asian races, with the Indonesian Grand Prix due to take place the following week.