Honda confirms David Alonso’s 2027 MotoGP signing, but key detail still missing

Honda has confirmed it has signed David Alonso for the 2027 MotoGP season

David Alonso
David Alonso
© Gold and Goose

Honda has confirmed it has signed David Alonso to a multi-year factory MotoGP contract for 2027, but has yet to finalise what team he will actually race with.

The 2024 Moto3 world champion has long been rumoured to make the jump to MotoGP next year with Honda, with all reports initially claiming he would be going to the factory squad with Fabio Quartararo.

But in recent months, those reports have lessened, with it thought Honda is torn between promoting Diogo Moreira from LCR and replacing him with Alonso.

David Alonso, Aspar, 2026 Brazil MotoGP
David Alonso, Aspar, 2026 Brazil MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Honda has seemingly not made a firm decision on this, following the announcement on Tuesday morning that it had signed Alonso, but not where he will race.

A full statement read: “Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) are pleased to confirm the signing of David Alonso on a multi-year contract for the MotoGP World Championship.

“The 20-year-old Colombian has authored one of the most impressive runs through the lightweight classes in recent times, finishing third as a Moto3 rookie in 2023 before dominating the class the following year.

“Currently in his second season in the Moto2 World Championship, Alonso took his maiden intermediate class win at the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix and currently sits fourth overall in the 2026 title hunt.

“With a total of 20 wins, 30 podiums and nine pole positions across Moto3 and Moto2, Alonso has continued to surpass expectations.

“He will make his debut on the 2027 Honda machine at the post-race Valencia Test.”

Honda indecision holding up Quartararo announcement

Honda’s lack of a decision on where both Alonso and Moreira will race in 2027 has held up the long-expected announcement of 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo joining the brand.

Quartararo’s move to Honda’s factory team was first reported before pre-season testing began, as Yamaha failed to convince him to stay put beyond 2026.

The Frenchman said at the recent German Grand Prix: “I don't really know when [the announcement will be, exactly, but for sure it’s not going to be super long.

Fabio Quartararo.
Fabio Quartararo.
© Gold and Goose

“I think [the official announcement] is more for the public or whatever, but I think I have nothing to hide. It's just that I cannot say.”

Moreira has been impressive in his debut MotoGP season with LCR, finishing all but two grands prix in the points so far.

He has a best finish of sixth at the Hungarian Grand Prix, with the Brazilian 16th in the standings at the summer break.

It’s this strong form that has created a headache for Honda in deciding what to do with Alonso, who is currently fourth in the Moto2 points.

Until that is resolved, an official announcement on Quartararo’s future remains on hold.

As of now, Honda’s factory team is the only one on the grid who hasn’t announced its line-up for 2027.

Alonso's Moto2 team-mate Dani Holgado will move to MotoGP with Gresini Ducati next season, while Maximo Quiles will step up to Moto2 with the Aspar squad in his place.

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Honda HRC (MotoGP)
Fabio Quartararo
Honda confirms David Alonso’s 2027 MotoGP signing, but key detail still missing
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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