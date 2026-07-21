Official: Fabio Quartararo joins Honda for MotoGP 2027

Fabio Quartararo's 2027 Honda MotoGP deal has been officially announced

Cal Crutchlow with Fabio Quartararo at 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Cal Crutchlow with Fabio Quartararo at 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

It has been officially confirmed that former MotoGP champion Fabio Quartararo will start a new chapter in his premier-class career by joining Honda for the 2027 season, after signing a two-year deal.

The Frenchman has been a Yamaha rider for his entire MotoGP career, making his debut with the satellite Petronas SRT team in 2019 and winning the title in his first season as a factory rider in 2021.

However, victories dried up during the second half of 2022, and, despite remaining Yamaha's standout rider, Quartararo has managed just four grand prix podiums in the last four seasons.

An all-new V4-powered machine made its debut late last year, but Quartararo has been openly unimpressed by the rate of progress, and news broke of a Honda deal before the 2026 season had even begun.

While Honda has also struggled against the European manufacturers in recent seasons, losing Marc Marquez as a result, Quartararo is betting that HRC can use the shift to 850cc/Pirelli machines to its advantage.

Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), Diogo Moreira (Honda), 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), Diogo Moreira (Honda), 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Quartararo's 2027 Honda team-mate is still to be confirmed.

Both current HRC riders, Joan Mir and Luca Marini, are set to leave, but it's not yet clear if Quartararo will be joined in the official team by Moto2 star David Alonso or LCR's Diogo Moreira.

Honda confirmed on Tuesday morning that it had signed a multi-year deal with Alonso, but not where he will race. 

Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP 2026.
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP 2026.
© Gold and Goose

A 10-time MotoGP winner from 2020-2022, Quartararo took the Yamaha V4’s best results with back-to-back top six finishes at Le Mans and Catalunya.

Quartararo is currently 15th in the world championship but his 37 points are more than fellow Yamaha riders Alex Rins (12), Jack Miller (11) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (9) combined.

Yamaha will replace Quartararo with another former champion, Jorge Martin, while current team-mate Rins will be replaced by Trackhouse Aprilia’s Ai Ogura.

WorldSBK champion Razgatlioglu will remain at Pramac, but Miller’s seat is under threat from the team’s Moto2 rider Izan Guevara. 

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Fabio Quartararo
Official: Fabio Quartararo joins Honda for MotoGP 2027
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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