2026 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Race Results
Full race results from the 2026 German MotoGP at Sachsenring, round 11 of 22.
Marc Marquez matches Giacomo Agostini’s record of ten premier-class victories at the same circuit by winning Sunday’s Sachsenring grand prix.
The reigning MotoGP champion completed a perfect weekend double in a race that saw his closest Sprint rivals, Alex Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio, both crash out.
di Giannantonio, who suffered a fast accident in warm-up, kept the latest Ducati aero for the grand prix but crashed again, from fifth, on lap 4.
Sprint runner-up Alex Marquez, riding in Sete Gibernau’s 2003 German MotoGP winning Gresini livery, slid off at the final corner while holding second behind his brother on lap 10 of 30.
Marc Marquez then rode to a safe victory over the battling Trackhouse Aprilias of Ai Ogura and Raul Fernandez.
Factory Aprilia title leader Jorge Martin could only manage fifth, behind KTM’s Pedro Acosta, after narrowly holding off Ducati's Pecco Bagnaia.
Joan Mir and Cal Crutchlow also crashed out, with Maverick Vinales retiring from last place in the closing stages.
World championship standings
All of which means Ogura is now Martin’s closest world championship rival heading into the summer break, with the top five now within 24 points.
All riders used the hard front and medium compound rear tyres for the 30-lap race, held in front of almost 100,000 fans.
The British MotoGP at Silverstone takes place from August 7-9, when Aprilia hopes Marco Bezzecchi, who fractured his collarbone on Saturday, will be fit to return.
2026 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|30 laps
|2
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+1.996s
|3
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+5.104s
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+7.684s
|5
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+11.372s
|6
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+11.495s
|7
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+17.56s
|8
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+18.683s
|9
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+19.14s
|10
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+22.137s
|11
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+22.28s
|12
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+26.154s
|13
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+30.91s
|14
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+31.511s
|15
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+38.122s
|Maverick Vinales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|DNF
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|DNF
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|DNF
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|DNF
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|DNF
*Rookie
Warm-up:
Marc Marquez leads another Ducati top-three sweep during warm-up for the 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP, which finished with a fast fall for Fabio di Giannantonio.
Sprint winner and pole qualifier Marquez, chasing a record tenth German MotoGP victory this afternoon, took over at the top from di Giannantonio in the closing minutes.
But Diggia, reportedly trying the latest GP26 aero, then crashed on entry to the fast Turn 8, sending his Desmosedici rolling into an airfence. The Italian, third in the Sprint, fortunately walked away.
Alex Marquez, who finished between Marc and di Giannantonio in the Sprint, was third in warm-up. The trio will again form this afternoon's front row.
Yamaha riders Fabio Quartararo and Jack Miller were the top non-Ducatis in fourth and fifth.
The ten-minute session saw riders move from the soft rear tyre in the Sprint, to the medium, in preparation for this afternoon’s grand prix distance.
Title leader Jorge Martin, sixth in the Sprint, was only tenth this morning.
The 30-lap grand prix starts at 2pm local time (1pm UK).
2026 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|1'20.119s
|2
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.070s
|3
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.392s
|4
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.769s
|5
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.783s
|6
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.865s
|7
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.913s
|8
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.097s
|9
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.110s
|10
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+1.139s
|11
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.197s
|12
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.212s
|13
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.218s
|14
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+1.247s
|15
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.279s
|16
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+1.287s
|17
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.491s
|18
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.682s
|19
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.863s
|20
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+2.033s
* Rookie
Official Sachsenring MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 19.041s (2026)
- Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 20.667s (2024)
Marco Bezzecchi injured
Marco Bezzecchi, who lost the title lead to Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin at Assen, has withdrawn from the Sachsenring event after fracturing his collarbone in qualifying. The Italian will require surgery.
Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer is missing after fracturing a vertebra in Friday practice at Assen. The Spaniard has not been replaced for this weekend.
Team-mate Alex Marquez has a special 2003 Gresini livery for Sunday's race:
Johann Zarco remains absent due to his knee ligament injuries at Catalunya in May. The Frenchman is again replaced at LCR by Cal Crutchlow.
After an early ban on front holeshot devices last time at Assen, Sachsenring is the first event to feature the new grid format with wider spacing between each rider and row.