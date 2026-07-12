Marc Marquez matches Giacomo Agostini’s record of ten premier-class victories at the same circuit by winning Sunday’s Sachsenring grand prix.

The reigning MotoGP champion completed a perfect weekend double in a race that saw his closest Sprint rivals, Alex Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio, both crash out.

di Giannantonio, who suffered a fast accident in warm-up, kept the latest Ducati aero for the grand prix but crashed again, from fifth, on lap 4.

Alex Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Sprint runner-up Alex Marquez, riding in Sete Gibernau’s 2003 German MotoGP winning Gresini livery, slid off at the final corner while holding second behind his brother on lap 10 of 30.

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Marc Marquez then rode to a safe victory over the battling Trackhouse Aprilias of Ai Ogura and Raul Fernandez.

Factory Aprilia title leader Jorge Martin could only manage fifth, behind KTM’s Pedro Acosta, after narrowly holding off Ducati's Pecco Bagnaia.

Joan Mir and Cal Crutchlow also crashed out, with Maverick Vinales retiring from last place in the closing stages.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

World championship standings

All of which means Ogura is now Martin’s closest world championship rival heading into the summer break, with the top five now within 24 points.

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All riders used the hard front and medium compound rear tyres for the 30-lap race, held in front of almost 100,000 fans.

The British MotoGP at Silverstone takes place from August 7-9, when Aprilia hopes Marco Bezzecchi, who fractured his collarbone on Saturday, will be fit to return.

2026 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 30 laps 2 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +1.996s 3 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +5.104s 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +7.684s 5 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +11.372s 6 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +11.495s 7 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +17.56s 8 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +18.683s 9 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +19.14s 10 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +22.137s 11 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +22.28s 12 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +26.154s 13 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +30.91s 14 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +31.511s 15 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +38.122s Maverick Vinales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) DNF Cal Crutchlow GBR Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) DNF Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) DNF Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) DNF Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) DNF

*Rookie

Warm-up:

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Marc Marquez leads another Ducati top-three sweep during warm-up for the 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP, which finished with a fast fall for Fabio di Giannantonio.

Sprint winner and pole qualifier Marquez, chasing a record tenth German MotoGP victory this afternoon, took over at the top from di Giannantonio in the closing minutes.

But Diggia, reportedly trying the latest GP26 aero, then crashed on entry to the fast Turn 8, sending his Desmosedici rolling into an airfence. The Italian, third in the Sprint, fortunately walked away.

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Alex Marquez, who finished between Marc and di Giannantonio in the Sprint, was third in warm-up. The trio will again form this afternoon's front row.

Yamaha riders Fabio Quartararo and Jack Miller were the top non-Ducatis in fourth and fifth.

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Fabio Quartararo using latest Yamaha front wing, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

The ten-minute session saw riders move from the soft rear tyre in the Sprint, to the medium, in preparation for this afternoon’s grand prix distance.

Title leader Jorge Martin, sixth in the Sprint, was only tenth this morning.

The 30-lap grand prix starts at 2pm local time (1pm UK).

2026 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 1'20.119s 2 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.070s 3 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.392s 4 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.769s 5 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.783s 6 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.865s 7 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.913s 8 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.097s 9 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.110s 10 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +1.139s 11 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.197s 12 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.212s 13 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.218s 14 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +1.247s 15 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.279s 16 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.287s 17 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.491s 18 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.682s 19 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.863s 20 Cal Crutchlow GBR Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +2.033s

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* Rookie

Official Sachsenring MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 19.041s (2026)

Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 19.041s (2026) Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 20.667s (2024)

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi injured

Marco Bezzecchi, who lost the title lead to Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin at Assen, has withdrawn from the Sachsenring event after fracturing his collarbone in qualifying. The Italian will require surgery.

Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer is missing after fracturing a vertebra in Friday practice at Assen. The Spaniard has not been replaced for this weekend.

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Team-mate Alex Marquez has a special 2003 Gresini livery for Sunday's race:

Alex Marquez with special 'Movistar' retro livery for the 2026 German MotoGP.

Johann Zarco remains absent due to his knee ligament injuries at Catalunya in May. The Frenchman is again replaced at LCR by Cal Crutchlow.

After an early ban on front holeshot devices last time at Assen, Sachsenring is the first event to feature the new grid format with wider spacing between each rider and row.