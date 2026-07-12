2026 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Race Results

Full race results from the 2026 German MotoGP at Sachsenring, round 11 of 22.

Marc Marquez leads, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Marc Marquez leads, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez matches Giacomo Agostini’s record of ten premier-class victories at the same circuit by winning Sunday’s Sachsenring grand prix.

The reigning MotoGP champion completed a perfect weekend double in a race that saw his closest Sprint rivals, Alex Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio, both crash out.

di Giannantonio, who suffered a fast accident in warm-up, kept the latest Ducati aero for the grand prix but crashed again, from fifth, on lap 4.

Alex Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Alex Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Sprint runner-up Alex Marquez, riding in Sete Gibernau’s 2003 German MotoGP winning Gresini livery, slid off at the final corner while holding second behind his brother on lap 10 of 30.

Marc Marquez then rode to a safe victory over the battling Trackhouse Aprilias of Ai Ogura and Raul Fernandez.

Factory Aprilia title leader Jorge Martin could only manage fifth, behind KTM’s Pedro Acosta, after narrowly holding off Ducati's Pecco Bagnaia.

Joan Mir and Cal Crutchlow also crashed out, with Maverick Vinales retiring from last place in the closing stages.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

World championship standings

All of which means Ogura is now Martin’s closest world championship rival heading into the summer break, with the top five now within 24 points.

All riders used the hard front and medium compound rear tyres for the 30-lap race, held in front of almost 100,000 fans.

The British MotoGP at Silverstone takes place from August 7-9, when Aprilia hopes Marco Bezzecchi, who fractured his collarbone on Saturday, will be fit to return.

2026 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Race Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)30 laps
2Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+1.996s
3Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+5.104s
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+7.684s
5Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+11.372s
6Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+11.495s
7Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+17.56s
8Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+18.683s
9Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+19.14s
10Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+22.137s
11Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+22.28s
12Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+26.154s
13Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+30.91s
14Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+31.511s
15Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+38.122s
 Maverick VinalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)DNF
 Cal CrutchlowGBRCastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)DNF
 Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)DNF
 Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)DNF
 Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)DNF

*Rookie

Warm-up:

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez leads another Ducati top-three sweep during warm-up for the 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP, which finished with a fast fall for Fabio di Giannantonio.

Sprint winner and pole qualifier Marquez, chasing a record tenth German MotoGP victory this afternoon, took over at the top from di Giannantonio in the closing minutes.

But Diggia, reportedly trying the latest GP26 aero, then crashed on entry to the fast Turn 8, sending his Desmosedici rolling into an airfence. The Italian, third in the Sprint, fortunately walked away.

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Alex Marquez, who finished between Marc and di Giannantonio in the Sprint, was third in warm-up. The trio will again form this afternoon's front row.

Yamaha riders Fabio Quartararo and Jack Miller were the top non-Ducatis in fourth and fifth.

Fabio Quartararo using latest Yamaha front wing, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo using latest Yamaha front wing, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

The ten-minute session saw riders move from the soft rear tyre in the Sprint, to the medium, in preparation for this afternoon’s grand prix distance.

Title leader Jorge Martin, sixth in the Sprint, was only tenth this morning.

The 30-lap grand prix starts at 2pm local time (1pm UK).

2026 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Warm-up Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)1'20.119s
2Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.070s
3Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.392s
4Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.769s
5Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.783s
6Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.865s
7Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.913s
8Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.097s
9Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.110s
10Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+1.139s
11Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.197s
12Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.212s
13Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.218s
14Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+1.247s
15Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.279s
16Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.287s
17Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.491s
18Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.682s
19Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.863s
20Cal CrutchlowGBRCastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+2.033s

* Rookie

Official Sachsenring MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 19.041s (2026)
  • Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1m 20.667s (2024)
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi injured

Marco Bezzecchi, who lost the title lead to Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin at Assen, has withdrawn from the Sachsenring event after fracturing his collarbone in qualifying. The Italian will require surgery.

Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer is missing after fracturing a vertebra in Friday practice at Assen. The Spaniard has not been replaced for this weekend.

Team-mate Alex Marquez has a special 2003 Gresini livery for Sunday's race:

Alex Marquez with special 'Movistar' retro livery for the 2026 German MotoGP.
Alex Marquez with special 'Movistar' retro livery for the 2026 German MotoGP.

Johann Zarco remains absent due to his knee ligament injuries at Catalunya in May. The Frenchman is again replaced at LCR by Cal Crutchlow.

After an early ban on front holeshot devices last time at Assen, Sachsenring is the first event to feature the new grid format with wider spacing between each rider and row.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Fabio di Giannantonio
Alex Marquez
Marco Bezzecchi
Francesco Bagnaia
Pedro Acosta
Fabio Quartararo
Jack Miller
Toprak Razgatlioglu
2026 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Race Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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