Explained: What you need to know about MotoGP's new grid layout

MotoGP’s revised grid layout will be used for the first time in this afternoon’s Sachsenring Sprint race.

The new format keeps the usual 3 riders per row but with an increased distance between each rider and, therefore, each row.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 German MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Old Grid

Previously, each rider on a row was offset by a vertical gap of 3 metres.

In other words, the rider on pole position started 3 metres in front of second place, who lined up 3 metres ahead of third.

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Each position on the next row was then 9 metres behind.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

New Grid

From Sachsenring, the vertical gap between each rider on a row will increase to 4 metres, which equates to a new distance of 12 metres between each row.

The change, introduced to try and improve safety, also applies to the Moto3 and Moto2 classes.

The revised grid is the second change to MotoGP starts in as many events after front holeshot devices were banned from Assen.

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