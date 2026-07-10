KTM secures new Red Bull deal for 850cc MotoGP era

KTM's factory MotoGP team will continue to be backed by Red Bull after the Austrian companies agreed a new contract extension.

The length of the renewal was not disclosed, but it will see the RC16s ‘proudly carry the famous Red Bull logo and livery’ for the start of the new 850cc/Pirelli era.

Red Bull has been KTM's title sponsor since the manufacturer's premier-class debut in 2017.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Next season will see an all-new KTM factory line-up of Alex Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio replace Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder.

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“Red Bull and KTM just go together,” said KTM motorsport director Pit Beirer. “It has been a great partnership for so long and is much more than just the colours of the bikes.

“Red Bull support us in many ways, both at the track and behind-the-scenes. It is an important collaboration, and it makes us all very happy at the factory that we can keep on bringing this Austrian ‘show’ to our racing and to MotoGP especially.

“We want to give all the thanks possible to the people involved to keep this story moving. We still have plenty to achieve together.”

Brad Binder, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

However, it remains to be seen whether Red Bull backing will also extend to KTM's satellite Tech3 squad for the 2027 season.

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Tech3 owner Guenther Steiner has confirmed that next year's riders will also be contracted to the team, rather than KTM.