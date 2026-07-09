Pedro Acosta declared fit for Germany MotoGP after recent surgery

KTM has confirmed that Pedro Acosta has been passed fit to ride in this weekend’s MotoGP German Grand Prix following carpal tunnel surgery.

Pedro Acosta retired from the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of last month owing to issues in his right arm.

He revealed after the race that he had been battling carpal tunnel for some time and would have surgery after Assen to correct this.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

KTM confirmed on Thursday afternoon at the Sachsenring that Acosta has been cleared by MotoGP doctors to take part in the German Grand Prix.

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Speaking about his arm, Acosta says he has been able to sleep without waking up in the night with numbness in his fingers.

“Happy, happy, because the surgery was quite easy, looks like everything goes well,” he said of the operation.

“Also, the guys see that the nerve was a bit under pressure.

“For this, it should be better. It's true that now I can sleep without waking up in the nights and don't feel the fingers.”

Acosta added that he hopes to have the stitches removed from the surgery site later today.

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Asked what he can expect from the German Grand Prix following surgery, he said: “I think we have to have no expectations.

“First of all, I need to fit this afternoon, then jump on the bike on Friday and see how I feel.

“It's true that I think it will not be the most demanding track for my hand with all these left corners, but you never know.”

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“These things should not happen…”

Acosta’s retirement from the Dutch Grand Prix came amid a troubled weekend for the Spaniard at Assen, as numerous technical dramas struck his KTM.

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This continued a trend that has plagued KTM for some time.

Acosta doesn’t know if KTM has been able to address these issues ahead of the German Grand Prix, but believes the work it has been doing is “quite promising”.

“I don't know,” he said when asked if the technical issues had been fixed.

“I mean, I didn't talk at the moment with KTM about that.

“They are trying everything because it's not a secret that we are having this kind of problems.

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“But these things should not happen.

“For this, they are putting all their efforts in these things and not any more in development, like I think every brand.

“For this, should be solved if not here, after the summer break. But looks quite promising, let's say, this weekend.”