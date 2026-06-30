Pedro Acosta undergoes wrist surgery after Assen MotoGP retirement

Pedro Acosta has undergone surgery on his right wrist after retiring from the Assen MotoGP.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pre-event press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pre-event press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
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Following his retirement from the Assen MotoGP, Pedro Acosta has undergone surgery on his right wrist.

Acosta suffered multiple technical issues aboard his KTM RC16 during the Assen MotoGP weekend, but it was a physical issue that saw him retire from the race on Sunday (28 June).

The Spaniard sat up out of turn one on lap 13 and pulled out of the race, riding slowly back to the pits to retire.

The amount of technical problems he had suffered during the weekend meant that the immediate assumption was that a bike issue had caused Acosta to pull out for the second race in succession, after he retired on the last lap of the Czech Grand Prix on 21 June.

However, it was clear from TV images that Acosta was shaking out his right hand as he sat up out of turn one, seemingly indicating arm pump. It was later confirmed by KTM that Acosta had suffered carpal tunnel syndrome.

The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider has now undergone surgery, as confirmed by KTM, and is expected to be back on the grid at the next race in Germany on 10–12 July.

Pedro Acosta underwent successful minor surgery this morning on his right wrist to treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome,” reads a statement from KTM.

“He is expected to return for the German GP, pending a medical check next week.”

Acosta’s Assen DNF was his second in succession after Czechia and leaves him seventh in the riders’ standings, 60 points behind new leader Jorge Martin. Acosta was also one of many retirements from the German Grand Prix last year.

Enea Bastianini was the leading KTM at Assen, the Italian crossing the line seventh but being classified sixth after Marc Marquez was penalised for exceeding track limits on the final lap.

Pedro Acosta undergoes wrist surgery after Assen MotoGP retirement
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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