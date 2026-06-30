“It’s difficult”: The difficulty of a one-rider test team in MotoGP 2026

Augusto Fernandez’s Assen MotoGP wildcard highlighted the complication of being a sole test rider in 2026.

Augusto Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Augusto Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
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Augusto Fernandez has been Yamaha’s only full-time MotoGP test rider since the end of 2024, and the complication of his job in particular was highlighted when he wildcarded at Assen.

As Yamaha’s only test rider, the Spaniard is trying to contribute to the development of not only this year’s struggling 1,000cc YZR-M1, but also the 850cc bike that will be raced under MotoGP’s new regulations that come into force from 2027.

Turning up to Assen as a wildcard, Fernandez hadn’t raced in a month, but those four weeks had been filled with 850cc tests, including one on the preceding Monday at Brno. As a result, returning to the 1,000cc machine was something of a shock.

Augusto Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Augusto Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“Especially the tyres and devices,” Augusto Fernandez said regarding the differences between the 850cc and 1,000cc MotoGP bikes.

“I arrived here, my last race was Barcelona, not a long time ago.

“But I've been testing a lot during this month and when I arrived here, it was like everything new: the tyres, the devices, everything. 

“It's difficult, but it is what it is. 

“I like to be here racing, so I enjoy it anyway.”

Fernandez’s July will feature another 850cc test at Jerez before a potential wildcard at Silverstone.

“I go to Jerez in July,” he said before jokingly adding: “Just to keep with the heat. If I do a substitution in Sepang or Indonesia, I have to be ready. It will be good training.” 

He continued: “Some testing during the summer, and maybe wildcard in Silverstone. We don't know. It depends on everything: how testing is going to be now, with the new bike and everything.”

Augusto Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Augusto Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Fernandez added that the plan for the Jerez test is not yet finalised.

“We don't have a programme,” he said. 

“Of course, with the 850cc we need to start working properly with the bike, because we need to test the bike a lot. But at the same time, we need to improve [the 1,000cc].”

The 1,000cc bike also maintains a degree of priority for Yamaha because, as Fernandez says, it is the “base” for 2027, despite everything that is changing.

“We need to keep working and see if we can improve something for the rest of the year because it will be the base also for next year as well, so we need to keep working to try to improve the package,” he said.

That makes the Assen weekend of particular concern.

“It's been a tough weekend overall, honestly,” Fernandez said.

“We didn't find any solution in setup, I've been struggling all the race. Just trying to get the experience of a race, a full race distance again, about riding and everything, to be ready for what's next. 

“It's been a tough one. We need to analyse everything. It's been a tough weekend for everybody.”

“It’s difficult”: The difficulty of a one-rider test team in MotoGP 2026
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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