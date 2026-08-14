FIA lifts ban on Russian athletes competing in motorsport

The FIA has made a surprise and sudden decision to lift a ban on Russians competing in motorsport, which has been in place since the early stages of the conflict in Ukraine.

Alongside other governing bodies in sport, the FIA acted quickly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine to place restrictions on Russian and Belarusian athletes from being able to compete under their national flags. This meant that drivers were forced to race under the FIA flag and could not have their national anthem played should they take a race win.

But the FIA has elected to lift these restrictions, which have been in place since March 2022, with the decision ratified by the World Motor Sport Council on August 3, and confirmed via an email from the FIA legal team on August 13.

Mazepin's F1 stay was cut short after Russia invaded Ukraine

"This decision follows the measures previously adopted by the WMSC in relation to the conflict in Ukraine, as reflected in the circulars of 10 and 27 February 2023, which set out the scope of the emergency measures applicable, inter alia, to the Russian and Belarusian states, Russian and Belarusian drivers, national teams, individual competitors and officials, as well as events based in Russia and Belarus (FIA emergency measures)," the comminication states.

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"After consultation, the WMSC decided that the FIA emergency measures shall be revised to lift the restrictions on the participation of Russian and Belarusian drivers, national teams, individual competitors and officials, as well as those relating to the display of their national symbols, colours, flags and anthems."

Expanding on this, it is explained that drivers, national teams, individual competitors and officials must be allowed to participate in competitions without restrictions, with the requirement of signing a commitment to neutrality no longer being required.

F1 last raced in Russia in 2021 © XPB Images

Despite the changes, the FIA has kept in place a restriction on international competitions being held in both Russia and Belarus, "until further notice".

It is also made clear in the communication that national governing bodies must respect this decision, adding: "Clubs, Associations, and Federations that are members of the FIA are reminded of their obligation under Article 5.3 of the FIA Statutes to accept, observe, and enforce all decisions taken by the bodies of the FIA, including the WMSC."

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This decision is different to that of motorcycle racing's governing body, the FIM, which has kept in place all existing restrictions on competitors.

FIA communication on Russian competitors in full

The purpose of this circular is to notify all FIA Members, licence‐holders, competitors, officials, organisers, and other FIA stakeholders of the recent decision of the World Motor Sport Council (WMSC), adopted on 3 August 2026. This decision follows the measures previously adopted by the WMSC in relation to the conflict in Ukraine, as reflected in the circulars of 10 and 27 February 2023, which set out the scope of the emergency measures applicable, inter alia, to the Russian and Belarusian states, Russian and Belarusian drivers, national teams, individual competitors and officials, as well as events based in Russia and Belarus (FIA emergency measures).

After consultation, the WMSC decided that the FIA emergency measures shall be revised to lift the restrictions on the participation of Russian and Belarusian drivers, national teams, individual competitors and officials, as well as those relating to the display of their national symbols, colours, flags and anthems.

WMSC decision

The WMSC issued the following decision:

Revised approach with respect to Russian and Belarusian drivers, national teams, competitors and officials:

• Russian and Belarusian drivers, national teams, individual competitors and officials are allowed to participate in international/zone competitions without any restrictions. The requirement of signing a commitment to neutrality no longer applies.

• The display of Russian and Belarusian national symbols, colours, flags (uniform, equipment and car), and the playing of their anthems are permitted at international/zone competitions.

The following FIA emergency measures shall remain in place:

• No international/zone competition to take place on the territory of Russia and Belarus, until further notice.

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Implementation and effect of the WMSC decision

This decision of the WMSC was implemented with immediate and binding effect on 3 August 2026 and will remain in force until further notice. Addressees of this circular must take all necessary steps to implement and comply with the WMSC decision. In this regard:

• Clubs, Associations, and Federations that are members of the FIA are reminded of their obligation under Article 5.3 of the FIA Statutes to accept, observe, and enforce all decisions taken by the bodies of the FIA, including the WMSC;

• all persons involved in FIA activities are reminded of their obligation under Article 5.6 of the FIA Statutes to comply with the FIA Statutes, rules, regulations, and decisions of the FIA; and

• any person or group of persons, organising or taking part in a Competition are reminded of their obligations pursuant to Article 1.3.1 of the International Sporting Code to comply with the Statutes and regulations of the FIA and the decisions of the sporting authority and the consequences arising from them.

Any refusal or failure to comply with the WMSC decision will constitute a breach of Article 12.2.1.e of the International Sporting Code, and may result in the imposition of a penalty or sanction under Article 1.3.2 or Article 12 of the International Sporting Code, Article 6.4 or Article 26 of the FIA Statutes, Article 6 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, or under any other applicable provision of the FIA rules and regulations.

Copies of the International Sporting Code, the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules and the FIA Statutes are available [on the FIA’s website].

For the avoidance of doubt, the participation of Russian and Belarusian drivers, competitors and officials in a given country remains subject to compliance with any applicable transnational, national and local laws.

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The FIA continues to carefully monitor the events in Ukraine and reserves the right to take any further actions or implement further measures in the future, including any necessary actions required to comply with its obligations under any applicable sanctions regime and/or any contracts to which the FIA is a party.