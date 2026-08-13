Trackhouse boss “super bummed” over Ai Ogura loss for MotoGP 2027

Ai Ogura’s departure from Trackhouse Aprilia to move to Yamaha is one that has left the owner of the satellite Aprilia team, Justin Marks, “super-bummed”.

Marks, who is the owner the Trackhouse Entertainment Group that owns both the Aprilia satellite MotoGP team as well as the Trackhouse Racing NASCAR Cup Series team, brought Ogura to his MotoGP squad in 2025 after he won the Moto2 title the year before.

At Trackhouse Aprilia, Ogura has gone from an inconsistent rider who could shine at times but be bereft of confidence and suffer huge crashes at others, to one of the most stable riders in MotoGP.

Ai Ogura, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

But he will leave Trackhouse at the end of the season to join Yamaha’s factory team. It’s regrettable for Marks, although he accepts the decision of the Japanese rider.

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“I don’t want Ai [Ogura] to leave our team,” said Marks, speaking on the world feed broadcast during Practice at Silverstone.

“I’m super-bummed out about that.

“I mean I’m happy for him, right? These riders have to make the best decisions for their careers, we’re just really excited that he’s at the point in his career right now while sitting on our bikes.

“He is a very even-keeled guy and he’s somebody to the point that, when the pressure ramps up, he’s got a little place in his head where it’s just all about doing the job.

Justin Marks at 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“The rest of it is just noise.

“I think that’s an important and unique character aspect, he’s definitely got it.

“I think that Ai’s a champion, maybe one day he’ll come back and do it on our bikes, but right now we’re just trying to take the most advantage of the moment we have with him right now.”

The Silverstone race was only Ogura’s second DNF of the season and his first crash in a race, coming after he dropped back at the start when his start device remained engaged as he entered turn one.

Ogura had entered the British Grand Prix weekend lying second in the standings but dropped to third as a result of the Sunday DNF.

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