Ducati MotoGP rider believes gap to Aprilia is closing despite Silverstone deficit

Alex Marquez thinks Ducati is “getting closer and closer” to Aprilia’s level despite the RS-GP’s dominance at Silverstone.

Alex Marquez was the leading Ducati at Silverstone, and thinks the factory is closing the gap to Aprilia in MotoGP.
Alex Marquez was the leading Ducati at Silverstone, and thinks the factory is closing the gap…
© Gold & Goose

Although the Silverstone MotoGP was dominated by Aprilia, Alex Marquez thinks Ducati is closing the gap to the Noale manufacturer.

Ducati won three of the last four races before the summer break, all with Marc Marquez, as well as the Catalan Grand Prix with Fabio Di Giannantonio and the Spanish Grand Prix with Alex Marquez.

Both the older Marquez and Di Giannantonio were within a race win of championship leader Jorge Martin going into the British MotoGP at Silverstone last weekend, but have left it 40 and 41 points behind, respectively.

Alex Marquez chases Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alex Marquez chases Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

No Ducati rider finished on the podium in either race at Silverstone, results that led Di Giannantonio to brand Ducati as the “second power” in MotoGP at the moment.

But Alex Marquez,who finished as the first Ducati rider in fourth in Britain, thinks that Ducati’s margin to Aprilia is decreasing in 2026, and that the Silverstone domination by the RS-GPs was to be expected.

“I think if you compare from the beginning of the year, the gap [between Ducati and Aprilia] is much smaller,” said Gresini Racing’s Marquez after the race at Silverstone.

“Especially in tracks like this, that always Aprilia was super-fast.

“So I think we are getting closer and closer, we are doing a really great job inside Ducati and every time, compared to the beginning of the year, we improve a lot the bike. 

Alex Marquez, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, Sprint, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alex Marquez, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, Sprint, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“We are [making] more steps and understand the good things that the bike has. 

“I think we can extract the potential, so it's what we are doing now. 

“So, honestly speaking, before coming here, I was expecting that Aprilia had more advantage, and we were close to them, so I'm happy for that.”

MotoGP heads next to Aragon, where Aprilia has never won and where Ducati has won the last four grands prix, the last two with Marc Marquez.

Tags:

Alex Marquez
Gresini Racing MotoGP
Ducati MotoGP rider believes gap to Aprilia is closing despite Silverstone deficit
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
“Painful” for Alex Marquez to lose Silverstone MotoGP podium to “unacceptable” error
Alex Marquez chases Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“Impossible” to fight Aprilias in Silverstone MotoGP, says one Ducati rider
Alex Marquez, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, Sprint, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Iker Lecuona puzzled by Franco Morbidelli Silverstone MotoGP Sprint contact
Iker Lecuona, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
How Alex Marquez turned FP2 “problem” to an advantage in Silverstone MotoGP Sprint
Alex Marquez, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
MotoGP Results
British MotoGP, Silverstone - Sprint Race Results
Jorge Martin, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez still limited physically after MotoGP summer break
Alex Marquez, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

Latest News

MotoGP News
KTM rider “a bit too kind” in Silverstone MotoGP race, explains “floating”
2h ago
Brad Binder, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Intact GP: Senna Agius left with “no chance” in Silverstone Moto2 race
3h ago
Senna Agius, Silverstone Moto2.
MotoGP News
Aprilia pinpoints “where we have an advantage” after Silverstone MotoGP dominance
5h ago
Jorge Martin congratulates Raul Fernandez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Trackhouse boss “super bummed” over Ai Ogura loss for MotoGP 2027
6h ago
Ai Ogura, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Gigi Dall’Igna: Ducati brought “abruptly back to reality” at Silverstone MotoGP
6h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
MotoGP single-bike proposal sunk after KTM opposition
7h ago
Start, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Ducati MotoGP rider believes gap to Aprilia is closing despite Silverstone deficit
8h ago
Alex Marquez chases Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“Maybe it’s my style” - Iker Lecuona’s Michelin feel bodes well for WorldSBK 2027
12/08/26
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez reveals “no control over my right arm” in Silverstone MotoGP
12/08/26
Marc Marquez, Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
MotoGP considering F1-style budget cap, confirms Carlos Ezpeleta
12/08/26
Jorge Martin leads 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.