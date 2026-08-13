MotoGP single-bike proposal sunk after KTM opposition

KTM’s opposition reportedly ends MotoGP’s single-bike proposal after manufacturers failed to reach the unanimity required.

MSMA “unanimity” dispute ends MotoGP single-bike proposal
MSMA “unanimity” dispute ends MotoGP single-bike proposal
© Gold and Goose

Discussions over a controversial single-bike rule in MotoGP next season look to have ended at Silverstone.

According to a detailed report by El Periódico, KTM’s refusal denied the MSMA manufacturers’ association the unanimity required to pursue such a change.

Aprilia and Ducati had supported what was presented as a cost-cutting measure and reportedly came close to convincing KTM, Honda and Yamaha to back the idea.

2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

However, when news of the talks leaked out, concerns were soon raised over the impact on 'the show', with riders forced to wait in the pits while a crashed bike was repaired, possibly missing entire sessions or even races as a result.

There were also obvious complications for flag-to-flag races, where riders swap motorcycles due to changing weather conditions.

Since a second bike would effectively still need to be available in component form, doubts were also raised over how much money the proposal would actually save.

A rumoured compromise of allowing a spare bike from qualifying onwards was seen as a messy solution to a problem that didn’t need to be created.

Meanwhile, an ulterior motive began to emerge.

2026 German MotoGP.
2026 German MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Although no official lap times have been released, private 850cc/Pirelli tests so far suggest that Ducati and Aprilia remain in a strong position for next season.

With all manufacturers starting 2027 on the same concession rank, a single-bike rule could restrict the ability of rivals to close any performance gap, since riders wouldn't be able to conduct back-to-back testing of new parts or set-ups during practice.

Either way, according to El Periodico, Aprilia and Ducati were still in favour, but KTM, which had initially been ‘persuaded’ to back the single bike move, then broke ranks. Honda and Yamaha appear to have been on the fence. 

Perhaps most surprisingly, Emilio Pérez de Rozas reported that some MSMA executives then tried to argue that a 4-1 vote should still qualify as unanimity.

However, MotoGP CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta - against the single bike move - is said to have responded emphatically: 

"Unanimity means 'without disagreement, unanimously'. Five out of five”.

Tags:

2027
KTM
Honda
Ducati
Aprilia
Yamaha
MotoGP single-bike proposal sunk after KTM opposition
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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