MotoGP considering F1-style budget cap, confirms Carlos Ezpeleta

MotoGP is considering the introduction of an F1-style budget cap, sporting director Carlos Ezpeleta has confirmed.

In an interview with Motorsport.com, Ezpeleta explained that although there is no direct correlation between money spent and track success in MotoGP, an upper limit could benefit the manufacturers and championship.

F1’s annual budget cap covers most areas of car design and performance, including staff salaries. However, driver salaries, the three highest-paid staff, marketing and travel are excluded.

The cap, introduced in 2021, is monitored by the FIA through financial auditing.

It is credited with encouraging a range of new manufacturers to enter the sport, while helping those already participating to turn a profit rather than plough every available dollar into car design, or risk slipping down the order.

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Carlos Ezpeleta. © Gold and Goose

"It's a very ambitious goal because the [MotoGP] constructors… come from different companies, backgrounds, and are organised differently,” Ezpeleta told Motorsport.com.

“It needs to be studied, but if there's a will, there's a way."

While F1’s cost cap was aimed at breaking the link between budget and results, Aprilia’s giant-killing performances in MotoGP this season illustrate that two-wheeled success is already much harder to buy.

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“It’s needed for different reasons,” Ezpeleta confirmed.

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“We don’t have a problem on track. That is very important to highlight.

“You’re seeing now that some of the manufacturers are outperforming [those with bigger budgets].

“What I do think is that it’s important to build a rationale into how and why we’re doing this...

"We have an opportunity before us. I believe some of the manufacturers have significant room to reduce their budgets."

Steiner was the former Haas F1 team principal

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Steiner would back budget cap

A MotoGP budget cap would also have the support of former F1 team principal and new Tech3 KTM boss Guenther Steiner.

While explaining his opposition to a single-bike proposal earlier this season, Steiner had said:

“If you want to save money, it's a very easy solution: The budget [cap].

“We all know where it has worked [in Formula 1] with very good results.”