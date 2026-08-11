New MotoGP season launch location announced for 2027

MotoGP has announced that its 2027 season launch event will move to a third new location in as many years, and will take place in Rio next February.

The championship adopted the season launch event concept in 2025, hosting it in Thailand’s capital of Bangkok.

The event proved hugely successful, with MotoGP following it up in 2026 with a similar launch event in Kuala Lumpur following the first pre-season test of the year.

Marco Bezzecchi leads Jorge Martin, 2026 MotoGP Brazilian Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and… © Gold & Goose

Rumours had suggested that MotoGP was looking at potentially hosting the event in Miami for 2027.

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However, it has now confirmed a South American launch in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro instead, slated for 21 February.

Typically, MotoGP has elected to situate the launch event somewhere convenient for the teams logistically around MotoGP testing.

However, it is yet to reveal the 2027 calendar and test dates, with only the season-opening Thai Grand Prix on 5-7 March so far confirmed.

The 2027 Rio launch event will take place on Botafogo beach beneath Sugarloaf Mountain.

The launch event comes after MotoGP returned to Brazil this year in Goiania, with the event received well by fans despite numerous issues with the track surface during the weekend.

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“The MotoGP Season Launch has become one of the defining moments of the year for our championship, bringing together every team, rider and manufacturer as we begin a new season,” Carmelo Ezpeleta, MotoGP Group CEO, said.



“The enthusiasm shown by Brazilian fans during our sold-out return to Goiania in 2026 confirmed the extraordinary connection between MotoGP and Brazil.

“Following the success of our recent Season Launch events in Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur, Rio de Janeiro provides the perfect stage to continue raising the bar, combining iconic locations, passionate fans and world-class entertainment.

“We look forward to delivering our biggest and most spectacular MotoGP Season Launch yet.”

Diogo Moreira, 2026 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Tony Goldsmith

Mayor of Rio, Eduardo Cavaliere, added: “Rio de Janeiro is honoured to host the MotoGP 2027 Season Launch and welcome one of the most important annual events in international motorsport to our city.

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“Following the outstanding success of MotoGP's return to Brazil in Goiania, we are proud to play our part in celebrating the beginning of a new season.



“Few cities can match Rio's combination of natural beauty, sporting passion and globally recognised landmarks.

“From Botafogo Beach to Christ the Redeemer, this event will showcase the very best of Rio de Janeiro to millions of fans around the world while creating unforgettable experiences for riders, teams, partners and visitors. We look forward to welcoming the MotoGP family and fans from across the globe to our city.”