Goiânia latest venue for rumoured Brazilian MotoGP return

The Autódromo Internacional de Goiânia Ayrton Senna looks set to become the latest Brazilian venue for a proposed MotoGP round.

GRANDE PREMIO reports that the government of Goiás has reached an agreement with Dorna to bring MotoGP back to Brazil from 2026.

“The signing of the agreement to bring the category to the Autódromo Internacional de Goiânia Ayrton Senna will take place on December 12th and will last for five years,” the website adds

Jacarepagua hosted the Rio de Janeiro Grand Prix between 1995 and 2004, while the Brazilian Grand Prix took place at Goiania between 1987 and 1989 and Interlagos in 1992.

Since 2004, ‘preliminary’ MotoGP agreements have been announced for venues at Deodoro and then Brasília, but neither materialised.

The latest proposal follows meetings between the government of Goiás and Dorna at this year’s Dutch TT at Assen and then with Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta in Madrid.

Argentina is the only South American round currently on the MotoGP calendar, but was the Termas de Rio Hondo event was cancelled for 2024 and in doubt for 2025, when it is pencilled in for March 14-16.