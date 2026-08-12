Marc Marquez reveals “no control over my right arm” in Silverstone MotoGP

Marc Marquez gave a worrying description of his right arm after a difficult Silverstone MotoGP.

The reigning champion had hoped his arm would be stronger following the summer break, but endured his worst weekend since undergoing surgery in May to relieve a compressed nerve.

After suffering extreme rear tyre degradation with the soft compound in the Sprint, the latest Inside Ducati YouTube video shows the team gathering around Marquez following a seventh-place finish in the grand prix.

Marc Marquez, Silverstone MotoGP. © Tony Goldsmith

“Today the tyre was better. Physically I wasn’t there,” Marc Marquez says.

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“I was at risk of crashing. I had no control over my right arm.

“Compared to practices… I lost the front at turn 1 and 9. I didn’t like it.”

While Aprilia riders swept the podium, Marquez was only the third-best Ducati finisher behind younger brother Alex and VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio.

The Silverstone results mean he has now slipped 40 points behind title leader Jorge Martin.

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Meanwhile, team-mate Pecco Bagnaia didn’t even reach the chequered flag, completing a miserable weekend with a baffling crash from 15th place.

“I don’t know how to explain it… The crash was in a phase…

“Maybe there was something on the ground that someone dropped.

“It’s impossible.“

Silverstone MotoGP race lap times: Podium plus leading Ducati riders. © Peter McLaren

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