Marc Marquez reveals “no control over my right arm” in Silverstone MotoGP

Video footage shows Marc Marquez telling Ducati he had no control over his right arm after a difficult Silverstone MotoGP race.

Marc Marquez’s worrying admission after Silverstone MotoGP.
Marc Marquez’s worrying admission after Silverstone MotoGP.
© Tony Goldsmith

Marc Marquez gave a worrying description of his right arm after a difficult Silverstone MotoGP.

The reigning champion had hoped his arm would be stronger following the summer break, but endured his worst weekend since undergoing surgery in May to relieve a compressed nerve.

After suffering extreme rear tyre degradation with the soft compound in the Sprint, the latest Inside Ducati YouTube video shows the team gathering around Marquez following a seventh-place finish in the grand prix.

Marc Marquez, Silverstone MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Silverstone MotoGP.
© Tony Goldsmith

“Today the tyre was better. Physically I wasn’t there,” Marc Marquez says.

“I was at risk of crashing. I had no control over my right arm.

“Compared to practices… I lost the front at turn 1 and 9. I didn’t like it.”

While Aprilia riders swept the podium, Marquez was only the third-best Ducati finisher behind younger brother Alex and VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio.

The Silverstone results mean he has now slipped 40 points behind title leader Jorge Martin.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Meanwhile, team-mate Pecco Bagnaia didn’t even reach the chequered flag, completing a miserable weekend with a baffling crash from 15th place.

“I don’t know how to explain it… The crash was in a phase…

“Maybe there was something on the ground that someone dropped.

“It’s impossible.“

Silverstone MotoGP race lap times: Podium plus leading Ducati riders.
Silverstone MotoGP race lap times: Podium plus leading Ducati riders.
© Peter McLaren

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Ducati Lenovo Team
Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati
MotoGP
Marc Marquez reveals “no control over my right arm” in Silverstone MotoGP
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP Feature
The worrying MotoGP trend beginning to show for Ducati after Silverstone
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 British MotoGP
MotoGP Results
British MotoGP, Silverstone - Race Results: Updated after penalty
Start, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“We don't know what to do” - Pecco Bagnaia at a loss after Silverstone MotoGP crash
Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP Results
Silverstone: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Jorge Martin, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez concedes “not possible to fight” in Silverstone MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Nightmare” tyre management expected for British MotoGP: “It'll bite you in the arse”
2026 Silverstone MotoGP Sprint race.

Latest News

MotoGP News
“Maybe it’s my style” - Iker Lecuona’s Michelin feel bodes well for WorldSBK 2027
36s ago
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez reveals “no control over my right arm” in Silverstone MotoGP
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
MotoGP considering F1-style budget cap, confirms Carlos Ezpeleta
2h ago
Jorge Martin leads 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta gives verdict on revised MotoGP radio earplug design
4h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Sylvain Guintoli to sell beloved bike in aid of late son Luca's charity foundation
4h ago
Sylvain Guintoli 'Dark Rider' custom motorcycle. Credit: Bonhams.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
Trackhouse: The next American MotoGP champion is probably three years old now
5h ago
Nicky Hayden, world champion, 2006 Valencia MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“I got asked if I wanted to buy the club” - Cal Crutchlow on Coventry City
6h ago
Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Yamaha test rider explains how “confusing” MotoGP wildcards help 850cc development
6h ago
Augusto Fernandez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
New MotoGP season launch location announced for 2027
11/08/26
2026 MotoGP season
MotoGP News
MotoGP considering major rider market rule change
11/08/26
2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix