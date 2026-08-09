“We don't know what to do” - Pecco Bagnaia at a loss after Silverstone MotoGP crash

After struggling to even get his knee down due to extreme tyre degradation in the closing stages of the Silverstone Sprint, Pecco Bagnaia’s miserable British MotoGP weekend ended with a crash in Sunday’s grand prix.

Starting from a season-worst 16th, Bagnaia lost further ground in the opening laps before moving into 15th as riders ahead crashed out.

However, the factory Ducati rider then joined the DNF list on lap nine of 20.

“Very strange, honestly. I’ve never lost the front exiting from a corner,” Pecco Bagnaia said.

Pecco Bagnaia crashes out, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“And looking at the data, it's very difficult to see something. The only thing is that I completely lost the front in a matter of milliseconds. So, very strange, but it's what happened.

“Difficult also to accept, because already it was one of the hardest weekends of the season.

“I struggled to be - not fast, because I never had been fast - but I struggled to be close to the top 10 all weekend.

“Today there was a little possibility of finishing in the top 10. But I struggled a lot, and we need to rise from this situation, because I don't want to do another weekend like this one.”

Pecco Bagnaia,2026 Silverstone MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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"We don't know what to do"

Bagnaia confirmed Ducati had tried a range of changes during the weekend, without finding an answer.

“I changed everything. Setup, electronic side. But the problem's not that,” he said.

“From the first race of the season, I don't have any grip, completely zero.

“And we don't know what to do, because there are [other] riders in Ducati that have a lot.

“So, it's very difficult to understand.”

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Gresini’s Alex Marquez was again the leading Ducati rider in fourth, behind a trio of Aprilias.

Bagnaia’s factory team-mate Marc Marquez finished seventh.