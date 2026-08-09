Ai Ogura reveals cause of costly Silverstone MotoGP crash

Ai Ogura says a clear rider error was the cause of his Silverstone MotoGP crash.

Ai Ogura, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
Ai Ogura, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
© Tony Goldsmith

In many cases, riders can crash without knowing why, but this was not the case for Ai Ogura after he fell from the Silverstone MotoGP race.

Ogura had dropped back at the start, but was running in fifth on lap 10 when he crashed at the final chicane.

The cause of the fall, according to the Japanese rider, was clear when he spoke to the media.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

“A bit more angle with the same amount of brake pressure,” said Ai Ogura after the race at Silverstone.

The crash cost Ogura 20 points to MotoGP championship leader Jorge Martin, who is now 37 points clear of the Japanese rider. But Ogura thinks there remains parity between himself and the other Aprilia riders in terms of performance.

“I feel like we all are very close,” the Trackhouse Racing rider said. “In one weekend, two guys are really strong; in another weekend, another two guys are really strong. 

“There will be up-and-down, but it’s really small. 

“Just this time Raul [Fernandez] was really strong. 

“When I saw his data after the Warm Up today, I could see definitely it was his day and my target was to finish P3, P4 more or less. But wasn’t good enough.”

The start of the race was also complicated for Ogura, whose start device didn’t disengage as he braked for turn one, leaving him with no rear suspension for the first two corners.

Ai Ogura, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Ai Ogura, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“Wasn’t sure about Raul [Fernandez] and Jorge [Martin],” Ogura explained.

“I was just adapting to them and I forgot to brake hard enough to turn off the rear device, and I lost a couple of positions. 

“But nothing scary, I just couldn’t lean like usual.”

Ogura also thinks the turn one problem cost him a shot at the podium, even without the crash.

“I think it was very difficult to do that [get back to the podium] today,” he said.

“After the crash, I was watching the race. 

“Alex [Marquez] had a really good pace, catching Bez [Marco Bezzecchi], and their pace was pretty good, too, so probably P5 [was possible].”

Tags:

Ai Ogura
Trackhouse MotoGP Team
Ai Ogura reveals cause of costly Silverstone MotoGP crash
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Related Articles

MotoGP Results
Silverstone: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Jorge Martin, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Raul Fernandez cruises to Silverstone MotoGP win, Marc Marquez seventh
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 British MotoGP
MotoGP News
2026 Silverstone MotoGP race today: Start times, how to watch for free
Start, 2025 British MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2026 Silverstone MotoGP race
Jorge Martin, Raul Fernandez, Ai Ogura, Silverstone MotoGP qualifying.
MotoGP News
‘Consequence of a bad start’ - Why Aprilia was denied a 1-2-3-4 in Silverstone sprint
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 British MotoGP
MotoGP Results
Silverstone Sprint: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Jorge Martin, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
High Silverstone MotoGP attrition attributed to several factors
3h ago
Joan Mir rides past Iker Lecuona's parked bike at Silverstone MotoGP. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
How the British MotoGP was won by being “angry” before the race
3h ago
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 British MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Painful” for Alex Marquez to lose Silverstone MotoGP podium to “unacceptable” error
3h ago
Alex Marquez chases Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
‘We’re a good example of heart and balls’ - Aprilia on Marco Bezzecchi’s podium return
4h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 British MotoGP
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo penalised for technical infringement at Silverstone MotoGP
4h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
“Second power” - Fabio Di Giannantonio makes worrying Ducati MotoGP claim
4h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio,Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP Sprint.
MotoGP News
“We don't know what to do” - Pecco Bagnaia at a loss after Silverstone MotoGP crash
4h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Ai Ogura reveals cause of costly Silverstone MotoGP crash
5h ago
Ai Ogura, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta asked “uncomfortable questions” of KTM before British MotoGP
5h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 British MotoGP
MotoGP News
“I don't really care” - Jorge Martin deflects MotoGP title lead pressure
5h ago
Jorge Martin, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.