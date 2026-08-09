‘We’re a good example of heart and balls’ - Aprilia on Marco Bezzecchi’s podium return

Massimo Rivola revealed that Marco Bezzecchi could barely walk before finishing third at the MotoGP British Grand Prix, hailing his “big heart” afterwards.

The erstwhile championship leader arrived at Silverstone struggling from the aftereffects of a collarbone and knee injury he suffered prior to the summer break.

Those injuries came amid a dismal run for Marco Bezzecchi, who failed to finish in four successive grands prix following his win at Mugello at the end of May.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Tony Goldsmith. © Tony Goldsmith

That barren run came to an end on Sunday at Silverstone, as Bezzecchi fended off Alex Marquez to finish third and complete an Aprilia 1-2-3.

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Asked by Crash how difficult it has been to manage Bezzecchi mentally during this difficult period, Aprilia CEO Massimo RIvola said: “When you see a rider that struggled to walk in the morning and had a race like that, you can imagine how big his heart is.

“As well as we saw with Jorge [Martin] last year. So, we are a good example for the heart, and the balls, if I may say, of our riders.

“So, we have to be aware that we talked to someone special - last year Jorge, this year Marco.

“I’m really astonished after what I saw Marco do today.”

‘Putting the helmet on is like putting earplugs in’

Bezzecchi admitted it’s been difficult to deal with criticism from the outside and his own doubts, but putting his helmet on is “like putting earplugs in”.

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“It was tough,” he said.

“Honestly, after Mugello, when we went to Balaton, we started the weekend in a fantastic way.

“Even if I was struggling, I made some decent performances. And in the sprint I made a very, very good start, and that gave me the possibility to fight and achieve a podium.

“And obviously in the race, with the mistake in the start and the massive crash, I already got a small injury.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Tony Goldsmith. © Tony Goldsmith

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“So, after that, things started to be a bit more difficult. My mistake in Brno. Then the big, big crash in Assen.

“I had just one broken rib but all my body was destroyed. Then in Sachsenring I was competitive, but another mistake ended with a double injury.

“So, it was not a great period. But, fortunately, my family, my friends, all the Academy staff, starting from Vale [Valentino Rossi], stayed close to me.

“But my team even more. So, it was a tough period. When you have a period like this, many, many things come through your mind and it’s difficult to stop thinking.

“But in the end, when we put the helmet on, it’s like putting earplugs in. So, it’s very, very beautiful.”

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