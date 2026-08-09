Pedro Acosta asked “uncomfortable questions” of KTM before British MotoGP

Pedro Acosta says his strong British MotoGP result came after a tough talk with KTM

Pedro Acosta finished fifth at the British Grand Prix
Pedro Acosta finished fifth at the British Grand Prix
© Gold and Goose

Pedro Acosta says his top five finish at the MotoGP British Grand Prix came after he asked “some uncomfortable questions” of KTM during the summer break.

The 22-year-old has endured a frustrating season so far on the factory KTM, as his wait for a race win continues, while his podium tally stands at just three in 12 rounds.

KTM has also been plagued by a lack of form relative to Ducati and Aprilia, as well as a myriad of technical issues since the Catalan Grand Prix.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Finishing fifth on Sunday at Silverstone, Pedro Acosta says this came after a frank discussion with KTM during the summer break.

“Surprised, to be honest,” he told the media, including Crash, about his Silverstone result.

“I don’t think anyone was expecting a KTM around.

“For this, quite happy to make the step during the weekend.

“I was quite honest with the team during the summer break, putting some uncomfortable questions on the table.

“And, honestly, we are not that far from the top three in the championship. For that, I said, ‘Boys, if we just try to go there’.

“We need two things: first of all is to improve during the weekends, because normally we are quite stable during the weekends; we don’t improve a lot.

“And then not have any mechanical failures.

“I’m happy that they accepted it and took it in the best way, not like a criticism, more like a way to start the second half of the season.

“Looks like we were improving in a difficult track for me, in a race where I struggled at last year.

“We finished with a top five. It’s true that I used maybe a different strategy than [Fabio] Di Giannantonio, but it was the only chance I had, to burn a bit the tyre at the beginning and then survive.

“It worked. Quite happy to come back with a top five after the summer break.”

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Asked about the tyre drop on the medium rear in the race, he added: “Not bad.

“I mean, I was surviving a lot until two laps to go, but also it was exactly that I was pushing too much in the first two laps of the race. So, it was one thing for another one.”

Acosta underwent carpal tunnel sugrery following the Dutch Grand Prix, but was fine save for some pain at Silverstone.

“Fine, super happy,” he said of his physical condition.

“I’m still having a bit of pain. I’m still riding with a bandage.

“Maybe for Aragon I will change the grips, maybe the brake lever, try to adjust something there because I’m having a bit of pain from the surgery. But my fingers are completely fine.”

Tags:

Pedro Acosta
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Pedro Acosta asked “uncomfortable questions” of KTM before British MotoGP
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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