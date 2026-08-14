“Like when I signed with Aprilia” - Jorge Martin defends Yamaha MotoGP move

MotoGP title leader Jorge Martin has defended his decision to join Yamaha next season, comparing criticism of the move with those who predicted his Ducati to Aprilia switch would be “a disaster”.

As things stand, Martin will move from a bike leading all three world championships to a manufacturer ranked fifth and last in the constructors’ standings.

It won’t be that simple, of course, with major technical rules for 2027, including smaller 850cc engines and Pirelli tyres, heavily changing bike design.

As such, nobody knows which factory will emerge with a competitive edge next season.

Nonetheless, based on current performance, Yamaha would need to make a major step to suddenly vault ahead of Aprilia and Ducati.

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Jorge Martin, Silverstone MotoGP. © Tony Goldsmith

Speaking to DAZN during the Silverstone MotoGP, Martin defended his decision, which will see him join Trackhouse Aprilia rider Ai Ogura in forming next year’s new factory Yamaha line-up.

“I believe that in life you have to make certain decisions," Marca quotes Martin as saying.

"Just like in 2024 [when Martin signed for Aprilia after losing the factory Ducati chance to Marc Marquez] I had to make a hasty decision, now I've had the opportunity to make another decision more calmly, with more time.

“I've always made decisions thinking about what was best for me and my family, and I believe this is the best one.

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“Just like when I signed with Aprilia, [people said] it was ‘a disaster’ - where was I going with an Aprilia that had never won [the title] before - and now I'm leading the championship.

“Next year or in two years, let people make their opinions.”

Jorge Martin, Silverstone MotoGP. © Tony Goldsmith

The 2024 world champion, who will be replaced by former title rival Pecco Bagnaia next season, reiterated that he expects full support from Aprilia despite potentially taking the number one plate to Yamaha.

“It will be a level playing field. I trust Fabiano [Sterlacchini, technical director]. I see him giving me everything he can to help me improve.

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“At the beginning of the year, he came to Andorra and told me, 'I want to bring out that Jorge of 2024 again, I want to bring out all his talent again.'

“He's largely succeeded. I trust he'll continue to do so and will keep helping me improve until the last day we're together.”

Martin left Silverstone with a 31-point title lead over team-mate and nearest rival Marco Bezzecchi, who is remaining at Aprilia alongside Bagnaia in 2027.