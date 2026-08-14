Pol Espargaro warns MotoGP’s current stars could struggle in 2027

Pol Espargaro has predicted that MotoGP’s 2027 technical changes could produce a dramatic shake-up in the rider hierarchy.

Indeed, the KTM test rider believes rookies arriving from Moto2 could initially have “a big advantage” over the established MotoGP stars.

Espargaro is among only a handful of test riders to have completed extensive running on next year’s 850cc and Pirelli machines.

Pol Espargaro, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

During his MotoGP comeback as a stand-in for Maverick Viñales at Silverstone last weekend, Espargaro said of the 2027 era:

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“It's a different world. Next year it can happen that riders who are not performing this year, are going to be super fast next year.

“And the opposite.

“Riders that are super quick this year, they are not going to perform next year.

“The bike has changed massively, power is much less, the tyres force you to ride in a very different way.

“It's going to be difficult for the riders that are currently in the MotoGP category to adapt after many years with the Michelin.

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“The riders that are going to jump from Moto2 are going to have a big advantage at the beginning, because of the way of riding.

“I believe it's more close to the Moto2 than the MotoGP at the moment.”

Dani Holgado (Gresini) and David Alonso (Honda) are already confirmed as stepping up to MotoGP from Moto2. They are expected to be joined by Senna Agius (Tech3) and Izan Guevara (Pramac Yamaha).

WorldSBK title leader Nicolo Bulega (VR46) is set to be the fifth rookie, and can also count on Pirelli experience.

Pol Espargaro, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Espargaro added that the current 850cc prototypes, being tested behind closed doors by all manufacturers, are still far from fully refined.

“It's very early, there are still a lot of months ahead. The bike is working well, but through the year, Pirelli is selecting the best tyres, so we keep changing tyres,” he said.

“The tyre is the most important part of a motorbike and when you change the tyres, you change the way of riding, and you need to change the bike.

“For example, when you go now with a 1000 bike on the race track, you just need to set up a little bit and you can really perform from the first lap.

“With the 850 you need to test a lot of things… it's still very, very early for all the manufacturers, not just for KTM.”

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A handful of current MotoGP race riders made an 850cc/Pirelli debut at Brno in June.

The next private test open to current MotoGP riders will take place after the Red Bull Ring round in September.

No official lap times have so far been released for the 2027 prototypes.