Red Bull KTM completes 2027 MotoGP line-up with Fabio di Giannantonio deal

Red Bull KTM confirms an all-new 2027 MotoGP rider line-up.

Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Red Bull KTM has officially confirmed an all-new MotoGP rider line-up by naming Fabio di Giannantonio alongside Alex Marquez for 2027.

Both riders move to the Austrian factory - on 'multi-year deals' - as race winners for satellite Ducati teams; Marquez at Gresini and di Giannantonio for both Gresini and VR46 (where he currently has a Ducati contract).

The Italian, 27, is currently third in the world championship and Ducati's leading rider, celebrating three grand prix podiums, including victory in Catalunya.

Like Alex Marquez, whose KTM deal was announced earlier today, di Giannantonio has access to the latest factory-spec GP26.

Unlike the Spaniard, who joined the premier class with Repsol Honda, Diggia has never had the chance to race in an official MotoGP team before. 

di Giannantonio becomes the 13th rider to be confirmed on the 2027 grid.

Watch: Fabio di Giannantonio's tearful VR46 farewell ahead of KTM MotoGP move.

Fabio di Giannantonio joins KTM for MotoGP 2027.
Fabio di Giannantonio joins KTM for MotoGP 2027.
© KTM Media

"The next chapter will be exciting and memorable"

KTM Motorsports Director Pit Beirer said: “Fabio has clearly made a step to become one of the consistent front-running guys in MotoGP

"We cannot question his speed and commitment to delivering the best performance. He is a strong team player and a good guy, that we know will fit easily into our Red Bull KTM Factory Racing project. 

"During our talks we were impressed by how passionate he is to give the maximum on track and off it, and we believe the next chapter together will be exciting and memorable. 

"Welcome Fabio.”

Alex Marquez chases di Giannantonio, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Alex Marquez chases di Giannantonio, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

The KTM news confirms that Brad Binder, who took the factory's first victory in 2020, will leave the factory team at the end of this year. 

Binder's team-mate Pedro Acosta is already confirmed at Ducati, alongside Marc Marquez, for 2027.

KTM joins Aprilia, Ducati and Yamaha in officially completing its 2027 factory MotoGP line-up, with only Honda HRC still to name its riders for the new 850cc/Pirelli era.

di Giannantonio's factory-spec VR46 seat is set to go to current Gresini rider Fermin Aldeguer next year, with WorldSBK title leader Nicolo Bulega due to replace Franco Morbidelli on the satellite-spec machine.

Red Bull KTM completes 2027 MotoGP line-up with Fabio di Giannantonio deal
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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