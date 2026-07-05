Jonathan Rea hails “incredible” rain-hit Suzuka 8 Hours win

Jonathan Rea says his and Honda’s Suzuka 8 Hours win was “incredible” having dealt with wet conditions all race.

The rain was so heavy in the second hour and in the final hour that the race was put under safety car conditions – indeed, it finished under them after the safety car was brought out with half-an-hour remaining.

Honda was leading with Takumi Takahashi aboard its factory Fireblade when the final safety car came out. Rea had completed his final stint with 53 minutes remaining to hand over to the Japanese, and explained afterwards how difficult the conditions were.

Jonathan Rea, 2026 Suzuka 8 Hours. Credit: Honda Racing Corporation.

“It was incredible,” said Jonathan Rea, speaking to Xavier Simeon for the EWC world feed broadcast after the race at Suzuka.

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“Under these conditions, you can’t make one mistake; with the weather, the stress.

“But the team did an incredible job, the bike was amazing, my team-mates were so good, so consistent, and I did my job.

“It’s a huge team effort, so thank you very much.

“Thanks to all the fans as well that turned out, I mean we’re 19:30 at night and the grandstands are still full.

“It’s nice to be back here and grateful for Honda to give me the opportunity.”

For Takumi Takahashi, the win was his eighth in the Suzuka 8 Hours, but for Somkiat Chantra it was his first.

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Somkiat Chantra, Jonathan Rea, Takumi Takahashi take 2026 Suzuka 8H pole with Honda. Credit:…

“I was very happy for Jonathan [Rea] and also for Takumi [Takahashi],” Chantra said post-race.

“This was a very good race, it was really nice.

“I was really happy to be here with them.

“I want to say thank you to Honda HRC team for bringing me here to do some learning how it is here.”

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WorldSBK regular Chantra heads to the UK next week for the next and eighth round of the season. He currently sits 20th in the riders’ standings with eight points.